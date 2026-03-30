Discontinued
SCF655/27
2 pieces
Variable flow
3m+
The wide, breast-shaped teat promotes natural latch-on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.
Petals inside the teat increase softness and flexibility without teat collapse. Your baby will enjoy a more comfortable and contented feed.
Innovative twin valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort by venting air into the bottle and not baby's tummy.
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011