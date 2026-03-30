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  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

Discontinued

Philips AventAnti-colic teat

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Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
Our Anti-colic teat is designed for uninterrupted feeding. Air is vented into the bottle and away from the baby's tummy. The ribbed texture prevents teat collapse and reduces feeding interruptions and discomfort.
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ROW Philips Avent Nr1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [master-fc6671207bf9427eb2b7b27500eaec22] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

  • 2 pcs

  • Slow-flow teat

  • 1m+

Anti-colic valve proven to reduce colic*

Anti-colic valve proven to reduce colic*

Our anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from your baby's tummy to reduce colic and discomfort. As your baby feeds, the valve integrated into the teat flexes to allow air into the bottle to prevent vacuum build up and vents it towards the back of the bottle. It keeps air in the bottle and away from baby's tummy to help reduce colic and discomfort.

60% less fussing at night*

60% less fussing at night*

Philips Avent Anti-colic bottle reduces fussing. Babies fed with Philips Avent Anti-colic bottles experienced 60% less fussing at night than babies fed with a competitor's anti-colic bottle.*

Ribbed texture prevents collapse for uninterrupted feeding

Ribbed texture prevents collapse for uninterrupted feeding

The teat shape allows a secure latch and the ribbed texture helps prevent teat collapse for uninterrupted, comfortable feeding.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. At 2 weeks of age, babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed less colic and significantly less fussing at night compared to babies fed with another competitor bottle.

  2. Teat design proven to prevent teat collapse and associated air ingestion and feeding interruptions.

  3. What is colic and how does it affect babies? Colic is caused in part by swallowing air while feeding, which creates discomfort in a baby's digestive system. Symptoms include crying and fussing.

  4. 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011