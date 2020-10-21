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Baby bottles & teats
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Philips Avent Anti-colic teat
Discontinued
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User manual
All (12)
Parts and Accessories (1)
Is it safe to use discoloured Philips Avent product parts?
Can I Use the Philips Avent Anti-colic bottle without the AirFree vent?
Are my Philips Avent bottle-feeding products mutually compatible?
Why is the AirFree vent better for my baby?
Why are Avent teats and soothers made of silicon instead of latex?
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