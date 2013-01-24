Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1

Philips Avent

Toddler Cup

SCF608/01
Avent
Avent
  • Hygiene on the go Hygiene on the go Hygiene on the go
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    Philips Avent Toddler Cup

    SCF608/01

    Hygiene on the go

    Drinking training is easy with the Philips Avent toddler cups range. The flip-top lid keeps the spout clean at all times, even when on the go. The cup is amazingly spill-proof whether shaken or thrown in the air, and yet easy to drink from. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Avent Toddler Cup

    Hygiene on the go

    Drinking training is easy with the Philips Avent toddler cups range. The flip-top lid keeps the spout clean at all times, even when on the go. The cup is amazingly spill-proof whether shaken or thrown in the air, and yet easy to drink from. See all benefits

    Hygiene on the go

    Drinking training is easy with the Philips Avent toddler cups range. The flip-top lid keeps the spout clean at all times, even when on the go. The cup is amazingly spill-proof whether shaken or thrown in the air, and yet easy to drink from. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Avent Toddler Cup

    Hygiene on the go

    Drinking training is easy with the Philips Avent toddler cups range. The flip-top lid keeps the spout clean at all times, even when on the go. The cup is amazingly spill-proof whether shaken or thrown in the air, and yet easy to drink from. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all spout-cups

      Hygiene on the go

      Non-spill, easy-sip

      • 260 ml
      • 12m+ Toddler Spout
      • With handles
      Non-spill spout with patented valve

      Non-spill spout with patented valve

      Patented valve controls flow to avoid spillage, even if held upside down or if left on its side.

      Measurement scale on the cup

      Measurement scale on the cup

      Measurement scale on the cup for easy preparation of your child's drink

      Hard spout for children 12m+

      Hard spout for children 12m+

      A bite resistant spout for children confidently drinking from a cup. Ideal for teething babies

      Flip-top lid keeps spout clean

      Flip-top lid keeps spout clean

      The flip-top lid always gives you hygienic reassurance, keeping the spout clean at home and when on the go.

      Completely interchangeable with entire Philips Avent range

      Completely interchangeable with entire Philips Avent range

      Cups, spouts and handles can be used with the entire Philips Avent range; attach directly to breast pumps or use a teat instead of the spout when feeding. The soft spout and handles can also be put on the feeding bottle for an easy transition from bottle to cup

      All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

      All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

      Entire cup can be sterilised for hygiene purposes

      Entire cup can be sterilised for hygiene purposes

      Educational storytelling design

      The coloured designs encourage fun learning: recognise animals and fruits, count the apples and discover where food comes from. The complexity of the designs increases with the age of the child.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • What is included

        Decorated cup 260 ml/9 oz
        1  pcs
        Flip-top lid
        1  pcs
        Trainer handles
        1  pcs
        Hard spout
        1  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stages
        12 months +

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.