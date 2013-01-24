Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Easy transition from bottle to cup

    The Philips AVENT BPA-free magic cup is amazingly spill-proof whether shaken, thrown in the air or left on its side, and yet easy to drink from. The spouts with valves also fit the feeding bottles so they become spill-proof too. See all benefits

      Easy transition from bottle to cup

      Non-spill, easy-sip

      • 200 ml
      • 6m+ Soft Spout
      Snap-top lid keeps spout clean

      Snap-top lid keeps spout clean

      The snap-top lid keeps the spout clean when on the go and ensures leak-proof transport

      Soft spout with patented non-spill valve

      Soft spout with patented non-spill valve

      The patented valve of the Philips Avent spout cup controls flow and ensures no spillage, even if held upside down or if left on its side

      Soft, flexible spout for an easy first step

      Soft, flexible spout for an easy first step

      The soft, flexible spout is ideal for the transition from breast or bottle to a cup

      Measurement scale on the cup

      Measurement scale on the cup

      Measurement scale on the cup for easy preparation of your child's drink

      Completely interchangeable with entire Philips Avent range

      Completely interchangeable with entire Philips Avent range

      Cups, spouts and handles can be used with the entire Philips Avent range; attach directly to breast pumps or use a teat instead of the spout when feeding. The soft spout and handles can also be put on the feeding bottle for an easy transition from bottle to cup

      Cup has few parts for easy cleaning and assembly

      Cup has few parts for easy cleaning and assembly

      Entire cup can be sterilised for hygiene purposes

      Entire cup can be sterilised for hygiene purposes

      All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

      All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • What is included

        Soft spout
        1  pcs
        Magic Cup (200 ml/7 oz)
        1  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stages
        6–12 months

