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  • Easy transition from bottle to cup
  • Easy transition from bottle to cup
  • Easy transition from bottle to cup
  • Easy transition from bottle to cup

Discontinued

Philips AventToddler Cup

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Easy transition from bottle to cup
The Philips Avent BPA-free magic cup is amazingly spill-proof whether shaken, thrown in the air or left on its side, and yet easy to drink from. The spouts with valves also fit the feeding bottles so they become spill-proof too.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Non-spill, easy-sip

Easy transition from bottle to cup

  • 200 ml

  • 6m+ Soft Spout

Snap-top lid keeps spout clean

Snap-top lid keeps spout clean

The snap-top lid keeps the spout clean when on the go and ensures leak-proof transport

Soft spout with patented non-spill valve

Soft spout with patented non-spill valve

The patented valve of the Philips Avent spout cup controls flow and ensures no spillage, even if held upside down or if left on its side

Soft, flexible spout for an easy first step

Soft, flexible spout for an easy first step

The soft, flexible spout is ideal for the transition from breast or bottle to a cup

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Philips AVENT is the number one recommended brand by Moms of Mother & Child Care products worldwide. Based on online market representative Mother & Child Care survey conducted by GemSeek Consulting Ltd. for Philips International BV among 16,230 respondents (women aged 20 45 y o in USA, Germany, France, UK, Russia, China, Italy, India, Indonesia, Canada, Netherlands Spain, Sweden and KSA), in 2021. 