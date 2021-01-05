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Philips Avent Classic+ baby bottle
Discontinued
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SCF563
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Eco passport - English (US)
User manual
All (12)
Parts and Accessories (1)
Product (1)
Is it safe to use discoloured Philips Avent product parts?
Why does my Philips Avent Anti-colic Bottle cap have holes in it?
What makes the Philips Avent bottles anti-colic?
Are my Philips Avent bottle-feeding products mutually compatible?
Is this product recyclable?
AventFeeding bottle screw ring
AventFeeding bottle cap
AventFeeding bottle sealing disc
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