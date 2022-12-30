Absorbs dampness, dust-free
Delivers the performance of a baby powder with no dust or risk of inhalation. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Absorbs dampness, dust-free
Delivers the performance of a baby powder with no dust or risk of inhalation. See all benefits
Absorbs dampness, dust-free
Delivers the performance of a baby powder with no dust or risk of inhalation. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Absorbs dampness, dust-free
Delivers the performance of a baby powder with no dust or risk of inhalation. See all benefits
Country of origin
Development stages
Design
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.