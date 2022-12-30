Search terms

Avent

Silky Liquid Talc

SCF514/25
Avent
Avent
  Absorbs dampness, dust-free
    Absorbs dampness, dust-free

    Delivers the performance of a baby powder with no dust or risk of inhalation. See all benefits

      Absorbs dampness, dust-free

      With sweet almond oil and milk proteins

      • 125 ml

      Hypoallergenic

      Hypoallergenic for mother and baby

      Mild enough for the most sensitive skin

      A gentle hair and body wash from top to toe.

      pH balanced

      Clinically proven mild and gentle

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        • 0–6 months
        • 6–12 months

      • Design

        Colour
        Product design may vary across countries.

