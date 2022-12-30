Combats dry skin and stretch marks
A fine, rapidly absorbed, non-greasy spray that glides easily onto those hard-to-reach areas. It combats dry skin and stretch marks to help relieve that "stretchy, itchy" feeling, leaving skin soft and subtle. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Combats dry skin and stretch marks
A fine, rapidly absorbed, non-greasy spray that glides easily onto those hard-to-reach areas. It combats dry skin and stretch marks to help relieve that "stretchy, itchy" feeling, leaving skin soft and subtle. See all benefits
Combats dry skin and stretch marks
A fine, rapidly absorbed, non-greasy spray that glides easily onto those hard-to-reach areas. It combats dry skin and stretch marks to help relieve that "stretchy, itchy" feeling, leaving skin soft and subtle. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Combats dry skin and stretch marks
A fine, rapidly absorbed, non-greasy spray that glides easily onto those hard-to-reach areas. It combats dry skin and stretch marks to help relieve that "stretchy, itchy" feeling, leaving skin soft and subtle. See all benefits
Hypoallergenic for mother and baby
Dermatologist-approved for pre and post birth use
The non-greasy formula helps combat dry skin and stretch marks.
A rapidly absorbed spray containing orange and almond oils.
Country of origin
Development stages
What is included
Design
Functions
Ingredients
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.