Search terms

1

Avent

Avent Moisturising Light Oil

SCF503/12
Avent
Avent
  • Combats dry skin and stretch marks Combats dry skin and stretch marks Combats dry skin and stretch marks
    -{discount-value}

    Avent Avent Moisturising Light Oil

    SCF503/12

    Combats dry skin and stretch marks

    A fine, rapidly absorbed, non-greasy spray that glides easily onto those hard-to-reach areas. It combats dry skin and stretch marks to help relieve that "stretchy, itchy" feeling, leaving skin soft and subtle. See all benefits

    Avent Avent Moisturising Light Oil

    Combats dry skin and stretch marks

    A fine, rapidly absorbed, non-greasy spray that glides easily onto those hard-to-reach areas. It combats dry skin and stretch marks to help relieve that "stretchy, itchy" feeling, leaving skin soft and subtle. See all benefits

    Combats dry skin and stretch marks

    A fine, rapidly absorbed, non-greasy spray that glides easily onto those hard-to-reach areas. It combats dry skin and stretch marks to help relieve that "stretchy, itchy" feeling, leaving skin soft and subtle. See all benefits

    Avent Avent Moisturising Light Oil

    Combats dry skin and stretch marks

    A fine, rapidly absorbed, non-greasy spray that glides easily onto those hard-to-reach areas. It combats dry skin and stretch marks to help relieve that "stretchy, itchy" feeling, leaving skin soft and subtle. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Skincare

      Combats dry skin and stretch marks

      With orange and almond oils

      • 125 ml

      Hypoallergenic

      Hypoallergenic for mother and baby

      Dermatologist-approved pre and post birth

      Dermatologist-approved for pre and post birth use

      Helps relieve that "itchy" feeling

      The non-greasy formula helps combat dry skin and stretch marks.

      Leaves skin softened

      A rapidly absorbed spray containing orange and almond oils.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        • 0–6 months
        • 6–12 months

      • What is included

        Moisturising light oil
        1 Spray 125 ml

      • Design

        Colour
        Product design may vary across countries.
        Spray
        Yes

      • Functions

        Relieve "itchy tummy"
        Yes

      • Ingredients

        Almond oil
        Yes
        Orange oil
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Register

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Exclusive offers, just for you.

          Sign up to enjoy:

          Updates on Philips innovations and tips for a healthy lifestyle

          *

          I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

          What does this mean?
          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.