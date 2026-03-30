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  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe

Philips Avent Pacifierultra air Nighttime

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Lets your little one's skin breathe
Soothing and breathable with large airholes. 9 out of 10 parents agree: Philips Avent ultra air soothers are comfortable for my little one.** And they glow in the dark, so comfort and relief are always easy to find. Now 80% plant-based.*
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Easy to find in the dark

Lets your little one's skin breathe

  • Glow-in-the-dark cap

  • BPA-free

  • 2 pack, 80% plant-based*

  • 6–18 m

Extra-large airholes let baby's skin breathe

Extra-large airholes let baby's skin breathe

Holes in the shield ventilate your baby's skin, keeping it drier for ultimate soothing comfort.

Orthodontic teat designed for natural oral development

Orthodontic teat designed for natural oral development

Our orthodontic teats are designed using soft silicone to support natural mouth muscle movements to help lower the risk of malocclusion. The narrow neck teat is designed to reduce pressure between the tongue and palate. Philips Avent ultra Soothers are independently accredited by the Oral Health Foundation. Made from 100% food-grade silicone, they are more durable and long-lasting than rubber (latex) teats and are free from BPA, BPS, phthalate, PVC and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons.

Loved by babies with a 98% teat acceptance***

Loved by babies with a 98% teat acceptance***

Our textured silicone teats are designed to mimic the feel of mum's breast. When we asked parents how their little ones respond to them, an average of 98% said their babies accept Philips Avent ultra soft soothers.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. In a USA consumer test in 2016 with 112 mums, 96% said that the shield causes fewer skin marks and less skin irritation. 

  1. Hard plastic parts excluding silicone soother (mass balance approach).

  2. Based on the results of US consumer test (2023, n=201).

  3. 2023 US consumer test confirms 98% teat acceptance of the textured Philips Avent teat used in our ultra soft soothers (n=201).

  4. Compared to traditional sterilisation methods (boiling) for soothers.

  5. For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use.