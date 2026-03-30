Discontinued
SCF376/22
with glow-in-the-dark button
6–18 m
Orthodontic and BPA-Free
2 pack
Extra large air holes gently ventilate your baby's skin, keeping it soft and dry.
Use ultra air's glow-in-the-dark button to quickly find your baby's soother without having to switch on the lights.
Every detail of the ultra air soother is designed to feel light and comfortable, including the smooth teat.
In a USA consumer test in 2016 with 112 mums, 96% said that the shield causes fewer skin marks and less skin irritation.