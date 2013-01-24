Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
ultra air soother

SCF376/22
    A light, breathable soother

    Soothe your baby with a soother that lets skin breathe and is easy to find at night. The Philips Avent ultra air night has extra-large holes to keep skin dry and a glow-in-the-dark button so you can see it while the lights are off. See all benefits

    A light, breathable soother

    A light, breathable soother

    A light, breathable soother

      Easy to find in the dark

      • with glow-in-the-dark button
      • 6–18 m
      • Orthodontic and BPA-Free
      • 2 pack
      Lets skin breathe

      Lets skin breathe

      Extra large air holes gently ventilate your baby's skin, keeping it soft and dry.

      Easy to find when the lights are off

      Easy to find when the lights are off

      Use ultra air's glow-in-the-dark button to quickly find your baby's soother without having to switch on the lights.

      The ideal texture for a feeling of comfort

      The ideal texture for a feeling of comfort

      Every detail of the ultra air soother is designed to feel light and comfortable, including the smooth teat.

      Loved by babies worldwide*

      Loved by babies worldwide*

      When we asked mothers how their little ones respond to our textured silicone teats, an average of 98% said that their baby accepts the Philips Avent ultra soft and ultra air soothers.

      Respects the natural shape of the palate, teeth and gums

      Respects the natural shape of the palate, teeth and gums

      Look after your little one's oral development with a symmetrical teat that respects the natural shape of the palate, teeth and gums.

      Sterilise and store in one handy case

      Sterilise and store in one handy case

      The ultra air travel case doubles as a steriliser, so all you need to do is add some water and pop it in the microwave. Then rest easy that it's clean for the next use.

      Technical Specifications

      • What is included

        ultra air soother
        2  pcs

      • Accessories included

        Steriliser/carrying case
        Yes

      • Safety

        Safety ring handle
        Yes
        BPA-free
        Yes

      • Hygiene

        Easy to clean
        Yes
        Can be sterilised
        Yes
        Dishwasher safe
        Yes

          • Charge the ultra air night soother in sunlight or artificial light for at least one hour
          • 2016–2017 US consumer tests show an average of 98% teat acceptance of the textured Philips Avent teat used in our 0–6 m and 6–18 m ultra air and ultra soft soothers.
          • For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use
          • No. 1 global soother brand

