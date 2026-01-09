ProductsSupport

Philips Avent Premium

Bottle Warmer Gift Set

SCF358/10

Smart and easy warming
Prepare warmed feeds in just 3 minutes* with a bottle warmer that manages the temperature for you. The smart temperature control sensor automatically adjusts the heating pattern so the warmer warms quickly and evenly.
  • Warms evenly, no hotspots

  • Quick warming and defrosting mode

  • Suitable for milk and baby food

Smart temperature control selects the ideal heating mode

Set the milk volume, press start and let the smart temperature control take care of the rest for you. It detects the milk's initial temperature and quickly warms it to the ideal temperature and keeps it there for up to 60 minutes.

Uses hospital-standard water-bath warming

Warm milk the way nurses do in hospitals using water-bath warming. Compared to other methods, it better preserves milk proteins essential for building up a baby's immune system. Gentle and quick, our technology helps promote your baby's healthy development with every feed.

Keeps milk warm for up to 60 min and automatically shuts off

Our bottle warmer keeps milk warm for up to 60 minutes, just in case you need more flexibility around mealtime. Then automatically shuts off, giving you peace of mind.

Technical specifications

Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. For 150 ml/5 oz of milk at a temperature of 22°C/72°F in a 260 ml/9 oz Philips Natural bottle

  2. The Natural Response Teat releases milk only when baby actively drinks. Babies can drink, swallow and breathe using their natural rhythm, like on the breast