Philips Avent Premium

Warms evenly, no hotspots
Quick warming and defrosting mode
Suitable for milk and baby food
Set the milk volume, press start and let the smart temperature control take care of the rest for you. It detects the milk's initial temperature and quickly warms it to the ideal temperature and keeps it there for up to 60 minutes.
Warm milk the way nurses do in hospitals using water-bath warming. Compared to other methods, it better preserves milk proteins essential for building up a baby's immune system. Gentle and quick, our technology helps promote your baby's healthy development with every feed.
Our bottle warmer keeps milk warm for up to 60 minutes, just in case you need more flexibility around mealtime. Then automatically shuts off, giving you peace of mind.
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
For 150 ml/5 oz of milk at a temperature of 22°C/72°F in a 260 ml/9 oz Philips Natural bottle
The Natural Response Teat releases milk only when baby actively drinks. Babies can drink, swallow and breathe using their natural rhythm, like on the breast