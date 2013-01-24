Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    -{discount-value}

    A light, breathable soother for sensitive skin

    Soothe your toddler with a soother that lets skin breathe and supports healthy oral development. ultra air 18 M+ has extra-large air holes to keep sensitive skin soft and dry, and an extra-firm teat for growing teeth and gums. See all benefits

      A light, breathable soother for sensitive skin

      Perfect for growing teeth and gums

      • Extra-firm teat
      • 18m+
      • Orthodontic and BPA-Free
      • 2 pack
      Lets skin breathe

      Lets skin breathe

      Extra large air holes gently ventilate your baby's skin, keeping it soft and dry.

      Gently rests on skin

      Gently rests on skin

      ultra air is designed with a lightweight shield and rounded edges for maximum comfort.

      Respects the natural shape of the palate, teeth and gums

      Respects the natural shape of the palate, teeth and gums

      Our symmetrical teat respects the natural shape of your baby's palate, teeth and gums. It's also extra firm, which makes it ideal for growing mouths.

      The ideal texture for a feeling of comfort

      The ideal texture for a feeling of comfort

      Every detail of the ultra air soother is designed to feel light and comfortable, including the smooth teat.

      Sterilise and store in one handy case

      Sterilise and store in one handy case

      The ultra air travel case doubles as a steriliser, so all you need to do is add some water and pop it in the microwave. Then rest easy that it's clean for the next use.

      Learn how to help your little one become soother free

      Learn how to help your little one become soother free

      When the time comes to help your little one become soother free, you'll have free access to helpful tips from our parent infant clinical psychologist at https://www.philips.co.uk/c-m-mo/soothers/soother-free.

      Technical Specifications

      • What is included

        ultra air soother
        2  pcs

      • Accessories included

        Steriliser/carrying case
        Yes

      • Safety

        Safety ring handle
        Yes
        BPA-free
        Yes

      • Hygiene

        Easy to clean
        Yes
        Can be sterilised
        Yes
        Dishwasher safe
        Yes

          • Not bite-resistant! Made from a firmer silicone material than our 6-18 M ultra air soother
          • For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use
          • No. 1 global soother brand

