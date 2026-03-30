Discontinued
SCF349/12
Extra-firm teat
18m+
Orthodontic and BPA-Free
2 pack
Extra large air holes gently ventilate your baby's skin, keeping it soft and dry.
ultra air is designed with a lightweight shield and rounded edges for maximum comfort.
Our symmetrical teat respects the natural shape of your baby's palate, teeth and gums. It's also extra firm, which makes it ideal for growing mouths.
In a USA consumer test in 2016 with 112 mums, 96% said that the shield causes fewer skin marks and less skin irritation.