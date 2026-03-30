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  • A light, breathable soother for sensitive skin
  • A light, breathable soother for sensitive skin
  • A light, breathable soother for sensitive skin
  • A light, breathable soother for sensitive skin
  • A light, breathable soother for sensitive skin
  • A light, breathable soother for sensitive skin
  • A light, breathable soother for sensitive skin
  • A light, breathable soother for sensitive skin
  • A light, breathable soother for sensitive skin
  • A light, breathable soother for sensitive skin

Discontinued

Philips Aventultra air soother

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A light, breathable soother for sensitive skin
Soothe your toddler with a soother that lets skin breathe and supports healthy oral development. ultra air 18 M+ has extra-large air holes to keep sensitive skin soft and dry, and an extra-firm teat for growing teeth and gums.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Perfect for growing teeth and gums

A light, breathable soother for sensitive skin

  • Extra-firm teat

  • 18m+

  • Orthodontic and BPA-Free

  • 2 pack

Lets skin breathe

Lets skin breathe

Extra large air holes gently ventilate your baby's skin, keeping it soft and dry.

Gently rests on skin

Gently rests on skin

ultra air is designed with a lightweight shield and rounded edges for maximum comfort.

Respects the natural shape of the palate, teeth and gums

Respects the natural shape of the palate, teeth and gums

Our symmetrical teat respects the natural shape of your baby's palate, teeth and gums. It's also extra firm, which makes it ideal for growing mouths.

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Disclaimers

  1. In a USA consumer test in 2016 with 112 mums, 96% said that the shield causes fewer skin marks and less skin irritation. 