  • A light, breathable soother for sensitive skin A light, breathable soother for sensitive skin A light, breathable soother for sensitive skin

    Philips Avent ultra air soother

    SCF349

    A light, breathable soother for sensitive skin

    Soothe your toddler with a soother that lets skin breathe and supports healthy oral development. ultra air 18 M+ has extra-large air holes to keep sensitive skin soft and dry, and an extra-firm teat for growing teeth and gums.

    Philips Avent ultra air soother

    A light, breathable soother for sensitive skin

    Perfect for growing teeth and gums

    • Extra-firm teat
    • 18m+
    • Orthodontic and BPA-Free
    • 2 pack
    Lets baby's skin breathe

    Extra-large airholes ventilate your baby's skin, keeping it dryer while soothing.

    Extra-firm teat

    Extra-firm teat respects the natural shape of the palate, teeth and gums.

    Nipple made of 100% food-grade silicone

    We consciously chose silicone material for our ultra soft and ultra air teats since it's a safe and inert material, widely used in medical applications, and free from hazardous chemicals, endocrine active substances (e.g. BPA) and allergens.

    Natural oral development

    Our orthodontic, symmetrical soft silicone nipples are designed for natural oral development.

    Sterilise in 3 minutes for convenient sterilisation

    The travel case that comes with our ultra soft and ultra air soothers doubles as a steriliser. All you need to do is add some water and pop it in the microwave. Then rest easy that it's clean for the next use.

    Designed and produced in the Netherlands

    Our ultra soft and ultra air soothers are designed and produced in the Netherlands.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      The Netherlands
      Yes

    • What is included

      ultra air soother
      2  pcs
    • Not bite-resistant! Made from a firmer silicone material than our 6-18 M ultra air soother
    • For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use
    • No. 1 global soother brand
