SCF349
A light, breathable soother for sensitive skin
Soothe your toddler with a soother that lets skin breathe and supports healthy oral development. ultra air 18 M+ has extra-large air holes to keep sensitive skin soft and dry, and an extra-firm teat for growing teeth and gums.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Extra-large airholes ventilate your baby's skin, keeping it dryer while soothing.
Extra-firm teat respects the natural shape of the palate, teeth and gums.
We consciously chose silicone material for our ultra soft and ultra air teats since it's a safe and inert material, widely used in medical applications, and free from hazardous chemicals, endocrine active substances (e.g. BPA) and allergens.
Our orthodontic, symmetrical soft silicone nipples are designed for natural oral development.
The travel case that comes with our ultra soft and ultra air soothers doubles as a steriliser. All you need to do is add some water and pop it in the microwave. Then rest easy that it's clean for the next use.
Our ultra soft and ultra air soothers are designed and produced in the Netherlands.
Country of origin
What is included
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.