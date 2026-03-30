ProductsSupport

Sign up for exclusive offers

All series

  • A light, breathable soother
  • A light, breathable soother
  • A light, breathable soother
  • A light, breathable soother
  • A light, breathable soother
  • A light, breathable soother
  • A light, breathable soother
  • A light, breathable soother
  • A light, breathable soother
  • A light, breathable soother
  • A light, breathable soother
  • A light, breathable soother
  • A light, breathable soother
  • A light, breathable soother

Discontinued

Philips Aventultra air soother

SCF345/22

A light, breathable soother
Soothe your baby with a soother that lets its skin breathe. The Philips Avent ultra air has extra-large holes to keep skin dry. Its lightweight shield is designed for maximum air flow. Available in various colours and designs.
See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Extra-large air holes let your baby's skin breathe

A light, breathable soother

  • Lets your baby's skin breathe

  • 6–18 m

  • Orthodontic and BPA-Free

  • 2 pack

4 extra-large air holes

4 extra-large air holes

ultra air is designed to allow maximum air flow, so your baby's sensitive skin can breathe.

Skin stays drier while soothing

Skin stays drier while soothing

Your little one's skin stays drier while soothing, thanks to this soother's breathable design, which creates a maximum air flow.

Rounded edges for comfortable soothing

Rounded edges for comfortable soothing

The ultra air shield is lightweight and features rounded edges for your baby's comfort.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. In a USA consumer test in 2016 with 112 mums, 96% said that the shield causes fewer skin marks and less skin irritation. 