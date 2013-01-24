Search terms
A light, breathable soother
Soothe your baby with a soother that lets its skin breathe. The Philips Avent ultra air has extra-large holes to keep skin dry. Its lightweight shield is designed for maximum air flow. Available in various colours and designs. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
A light, breathable soother
Soothe your baby with a soother that lets its skin breathe. The Philips Avent ultra air has extra-large holes to keep skin dry. Its lightweight shield is designed for maximum air flow. Available in various colours and designs. See all benefits
A light, breathable soother
Soothe your baby with a soother that lets its skin breathe. The Philips Avent ultra air has extra-large holes to keep skin dry. Its lightweight shield is designed for maximum air flow. Available in various colours and designs. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
A light, breathable soother
Soothe your baby with a soother that lets its skin breathe. The Philips Avent ultra air has extra-large holes to keep skin dry. Its lightweight shield is designed for maximum air flow. Available in various colours and designs. See all benefits
ultra air is designed to allow maximum air flow, so your baby's sensitive skin can breathe.
Your little one's skin stays drier while soothing, thanks to this soother's breathable design, which creates a maximum air flow.
The ultra air shield is lightweight and features rounded edges for your baby's comfort.
Babies know what they like! We asked mums how their little ones respond to our textured silicone teats and on average 98% said that their baby accepts the Philips Avent ultra soft and ultra air soothers.
This soother's silky, textured silicone teat soothes and comforts your little one.
Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.
The ultra air travel case doubles as a steriliser, so all you need to do is add some water and pop it in the microwave. Then rest easy that it's clean for the next use.
What is included
Accessories included
Safety
Hygiene