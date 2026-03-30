Discontinued
SCF345/20
Lets your baby's skin breathe
0–6m
Orthodontic and BPA-Free
2 pack
ultra air is designed to allow maximum air flow, so your baby's sensitive skin can breathe.
Your little one's skin stays drier while soothing, thanks to this soother's breathable design, which creates a maximum air flow.
The ultra air shield is lightweight and features rounded edges for your baby's comfort.
In a USA consumer test in 2016 with 112 mums, 96% said that the shield causes fewer skin marks and less skin irritation.