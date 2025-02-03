Philips Avent Single Breast Pump Kit Breast Pump Kit
SCF337/01
The complete single pump kit
Our breast pump kits are made with a perfect balance of suction and nipple stimulation. It comes with silicone cushions that gently adapt to your nipple size and shape for a more efficient and comfortable pumping experience.
Milk starts to flow in as little as one minute thanks to our unique Natural Motion Technology.** With a gentle latch-on and just the right massage and suction, it's no surprise that 97% of mums say the pump is effective*** and 100% of midwives recommend it.
Soft silicone cushion offers comfort for every body
Whatever your shape, the pump's soft, flexible silicone cushion meets your breast and nipple comfortably. Fitting 99.98%**** of breast sizes***, it adapts for a latch-on that's soft yet secure.
Easily clean and assemble with fewer parts
We designed our pump to be free from complexity. With just a few parts, it's also a breeze to clean and assemble.
Express without leaning forward
Feel relaxed as you express thanks to a design that lets you sit upright rather than having to lean forwards.
