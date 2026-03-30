Discontinued
SCF300/20
Includes 4 oz bottle
The five soft petal massagers of the Philips Avent breast pump gently flex in and out as you pump and work with the vacuum to imitate your baby's suckling.
The gentle-draw vacuum mimics baby's suckling to create a steady milk flow that requires less pumping.
The patented massage cushions of the Philips Avent breast pump flex in and out, replicating baby's suckling action and are intended to help stimulate a fast natural let down.
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011
Clinically proven to be faster to express milk volume in a 20 minute period than a hospital grade double breast pump when used for sequential pumping in mothers who delivered preterm infants.