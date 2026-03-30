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Discontinued

Philips AventManual breast pump

SCF300/20

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The unique Philips Avent BPA Free Manual Breast Pump SCF300/20 assures you enhanced efficiency, being clinically proven to express more milk than a hospital-grade double electric pump*.
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Breast pump inspired by nature

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  • Includes 4 oz bottle

Patented Let-down Massage Cushion

Patented Let-down Massage Cushion

The five soft petal massagers of the Philips Avent breast pump gently flex in and out as you pump and work with the vacuum to imitate your baby's suckling.

Gentle vacuum mimics baby's suckling for steady milk flow

The gentle-draw vacuum mimics baby's suckling to create a steady milk flow that requires less pumping.

Soft massage cushions trigger natural let-down, like baby

Soft massage cushions trigger natural let-down, like baby

The patented massage cushions of the Philips Avent breast pump flex in and out, replicating baby's suckling action and are intended to help stimulate a fast natural let down.

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Disclaimers

  1. 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011

  2. Clinically proven to be faster to express milk volume in a 20 minute period than a hospital grade double breast pump when used for sequential pumping in mothers who delivered preterm infants.