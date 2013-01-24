Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Microwave steam steriliser bags

SCF297/05
Avent
    -{discount-value}

    Easy and fast sterilisation anywhere, any time

    Philips Avent microwave steam steriliser bags are a quick, easy and effective way to ensure you always have sterile baby bottles and products, wherever you are. With each bag, bottles can be sterilised in the microwave in just 90 seconds.

      Easy and fast sterilisation anywhere, any time

      • Sterilise on the go
      • Kills 99.9% of harmful germs
      • Easy to use
      • 5 bags for 100 cycles
      Microwave steam sterilising ready in just 90 seconds

      Microwave steam sterilising ready in just 90 seconds

      Each reusable microwave steam sterilising bag can be used to sterilise bottles, breast pumps and other baby products in just 90 seconds*

      Tick box to record bag use

      Tick box to record bag use

      Each bag includes a tick box. By ticking the tick box you can quickly and easily keep track of the number of times each bag has been used.

      Safe handling zone for safe pick-up from the microwave

      Safe handling zone for safe pick-up from the microwave

      Each bag has a Safe handling zone. This is a marked area on the bag where it can be picked up safely straight from the microwave.

      Up to 100 microwave steam sterilising uses per pack

      Up to 100 microwave steam sterilising uses per pack

      Each pack of microwave steam sterilising bags includes five individual bags, and each bag can be used up to 20 times. This means that you will be able to sterilise baby bottles, breast pumps and other accessories up to 100 times with just one retail pack.

      Kills 99.9% of germs and bacteria

      Each microwave steam steriliser bag is proven to kill 99.9% of germs and bacteria.

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        F-box dimensions
        215 x125  mm
        Bag capacity
        Sterilise up to 3 bottles at once or 1 breast pump
        Bag dimension
        278 mm x 210 mm

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • What is included

        Microwave steam steriliser bag
        5 bags

      • Development stages

        Stages
        0–6 months

      • Material

        Bags material
        infoPET12, CPP60

          • At a microwave wattage of >1100 W

