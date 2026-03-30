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  • Easy and fast sterilisation anywhere, any time
  • Easy and fast sterilisation anywhere, any time

Discontinued

Philips AventMicrowave steam steriliser bags

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Easy and fast sterilisation anywhere, any time
Philips Avent microwave steam steriliser bags are a quick, easy and effective way to ensure you always have sterile baby bottles and products, wherever you are. With each bag, bottles can be sterilised in the microwave in just 90 seconds.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Easy and fast sterilisation anywhere, any time

  • Sterilise on the go

  • Kills 99.9% of harmful germs

  • Easy to use

  • 5 bags for 100 cycles

Microwave steam sterilising ready in just 90 seconds

Microwave steam sterilising ready in just 90 seconds

Each reusable microwave steam sterilising bag can be used to sterilise bottles, breast pumps and other baby products in just 90 seconds*

Kills 99.9% of germs and bacteria

Each microwave steam steriliser bag is proven to kill 99.9% of germs and bacteria.

Tick box to record bag use

Tick box to record bag use

Each bag includes a tick box. By ticking the tick box you can quickly and easily keep track of the number of times each bag has been used.

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. At a microwave wattage of &gt;1100 W