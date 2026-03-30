Discontinued
SCF297/05
Sterilise on the go
Kills 99.9% of harmful germs
Easy to use
5 bags for 100 cycles
Each reusable microwave steam sterilising bag can be used to sterilise bottles, breast pumps and other baby products in just 90 seconds*
Each microwave steam steriliser bag is proven to kill 99.9% of germs and bacteria.
Each bag includes a tick box. By ticking the tick box you can quickly and easily keep track of the number of times each bag has been used.
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
At a microwave wattage of >1100 W