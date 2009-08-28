Discontinued
SCF277/01
Classic
Just add water, load and place in the microwave for as little as 2 minutes. The exact length of the cycle will depend on the wattage of your microwave: 2 min at 1100-1850 Watt, 4 min at 850-1000 Watt, 6 min at 500-850 Watt.
The Philips Avent Microwave Steriliser has been designed to fit most microwaves on the market. Its small size makes it convenient for travel, ensuring that you always have a sterile bottle when you are going on a short overnight trip or on a longer holiday abroad. Also ideal as an extra steriliser for at the grandparents' house. Dimensions: 166 (H), 280 (W), 280 (L) mm.
Contents remain sterile for up to 24 hours if unopened
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
2 min at 1100-1850 W, 4 min at 850-1000 W, 6 min at 500-800 W.