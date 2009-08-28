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  • Sterilises 6 bottles in 2 minutes*
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  • Sterilises 6 bottles in 2 minutes*
  • Sterilises 6 bottles in 2 minutes*
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  • Sterilises 6 bottles in 2 minutes*

Discontinued

Philips AventMicrowave Steriliser Starter Set

SCF277/01

Sterilises 6 bottles in 2 minutes*
Avent Microwave Steriliser Starter Set is compact and lightweight, ideal for home and travel
See all benefits
ROW Philips Avent Nr1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [master-fc6671207bf9427eb2b7b27500eaec22] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Ultra-fast steriliser, easy to use

Sterilises 6 bottles in 2 minutes*

  • Classic

Just add water, load and place in the microwave

Just add water, load and place in the microwave

Just add water, load and place in the microwave for as little as 2 minutes. The exact length of the cycle will depend on the wattage of your microwave: 2 min at 1100-1850 Watt, 4 min at 850-1000 Watt, 6 min at 500-850 Watt.

Convenient for travel. Fits most microwaves.

Convenient for travel. Fits most microwaves.

The Philips Avent Microwave Steriliser has been designed to fit most microwaves on the market. Its small size makes it convenient for travel, ensuring that you always have a sterile bottle when you are going on a short overnight trip or on a longer holiday abroad. Also ideal as an extra steriliser for at the grandparents' house. Dimensions: 166 (H), 280 (W), 280 (L) mm.

Contents remain sterile for up to 24 hours if unopened

Contents remain sterile for up to 24 hours if unopened

Contents remain sterile for up to 24 hours if unopened

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. 2 min at 1100-1850 W, 4 min at 850-1000 W, 6 min at 500-800 W.