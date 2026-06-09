Sign up for exclusive offers
Toddler sippy cups
All series
Philips Avent Natural Response Trainer Cup
Support
SCF263/61
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
User manual
Important information manual
All (14)
Functionality (1)
Can I use Natural Response teat with the original Natural bottle?
How can I tell the difference between Natural and Natural Response teats?
Can I use the Natural Response teat without the AirFree Vent?
How do I use the AirFree vent with the Avent Natural Response bottle?
Why is there no age indication on the Natural Response teat packs?
AventDrinking cup spout
AventFeeding bottle sealing disc
AventFeeding bottle cap
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you