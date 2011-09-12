Discontinued
SCF258/02
Helps to stimulate and soothe
The Philips Avent SCF258/02 helps to stimulate and soothe.
Stimulate and soothe
Warm or cold use
2 pcs
To soothe sore or engorged breasts. Keep in fridge or freezer. Always use with sleeves.
Developed in collaboration with a midwife and breastfeeding advisor who has been supporting mums with breastfeeding for 20 years.
For greater comfort on skin
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.