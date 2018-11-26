Discontinued
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Ultra comfort and confidence
Philips Avent disposable breast pads help to support your breastfeeding journey. Honeycomb texture, ultra-thin, ultra-absorbent core and leak-proof and breathable design keep you feeling dry and comfortable, day and night.
Disposable breast pads
Honeycomb top sheet is soft and comfortable against your skin.
Ultra-absorbent core helps to trap moisture and keep skin dry day and night.
Outer layer provides a leak-proof effect to keep clothes dry, yet gives a breathable feeling.
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.