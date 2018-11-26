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  • Single product shot
  • Main in-use photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Product in-use photograph
  • Emotional benefit photograph
  • Emotional benefit photograph
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Discontinued

Philips AventBreast pads

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Ultra comfort and confidence

Philips Avent disposable breast pads help to support your breastfeeding journey. Honeycomb texture, ultra-thin, ultra-absorbent core and leak-proof and breathable design keep you feeling dry and comfortable, day and night.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Compatible products
Electric breast pump

Electric breast pump

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Single electric rechargeable

Single electric rechargeable

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Electric breast pump

Electric breast pump

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Manual Breast Pump

Manual Breast Pump

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Electric breast pump

Electric breast pump

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Ultra comfort and confidence

  • Disposable breast pads

Honeycomb top sheet

Honeycomb top sheet

Honeycomb top sheet is soft and comfortable against your skin.

Ultra-absorbent material and triple-layered core design

Ultra-absorbent material and triple-layered core design

Ultra-absorbent core helps to trap moisture and keep skin dry day and night.

Leak-proof and breathable outer layer

Outer layer provides a leak-proof effect to keep clothes dry, yet gives a breathable feeling.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 