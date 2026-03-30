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  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
  • Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs

Discontinued

Philips AventClassic soother

SCF182/13

Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs
Help meet your little one's essential soothing needs around the clock with the Philips Avent Classic soother. Available in a range of colours, our orthodontic collapsible teat respects your baby's natural oral development.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Soother with colourful animal designs

Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs

  • For essential comfort

  • 0–6m

  • Orthodontic and BPA-Free

  • 2 pack

9 out of 10 babies accept our soothers*

9 out of 10 babies accept our soothers*

Babies know what they like! We asked mums how their little ones respond to Philips Avent teats and 9 out of 10 babies accept our soothers.*

Designed for natural oral development

Designed for natural oral development

Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.

Made at our award-winning site in the UK

Made at our award-winning site in the UK

You can be sure that your little one's comfort is in good hands. This soother was made at our award-winning site in the UK.*

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Disclaimers

  1. In a USA consumer test in 2016 with 112 mums, 96% said that the shield causes fewer skin marks and less skin irritation. 

  1. No. 1 global soother brand

  2. For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use

  3. 2014 Manufacturer of the Year

  4. Tested online with 100 mums, UK 2012

  5. Our range supports mums and babies at every development stage