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Soothers
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Philips Avent Classic soother
Discontinued
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SCF182/12
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User manual
All (9)
How to stop using Philips Avent pacifiers
Are Philips Avent age guidelines important?
How do I remove water from a Philips Avent soother?
Why are Avent teats and soothers made of silicon instead of latex?
How to do a safety check on my Philips Avent Soother
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