  Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
    Philips Avent Freeflow soothers

    SCF178/24
    Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air

    Let your little one's skin breathe with the Philips Avent Freeflow soother. A curved shield with six air holes for extra airflow helps reduce skin irritation. Our orthodontic collapsible teat respects your baby's natural oral development. See all benefits

    Philips Avent Freeflow soothers

    Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air

    Let your little one's skin breathe with the Philips Avent Freeflow soother. A curved shield with six air holes for extra airflow helps reduce skin irritation. Our orthodontic collapsible teat respects your baby's natural oral development.

      Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air

      Extra air holes let skin breathe

      • Soothe with the comfort of air
      • 6–18m
      • Orthodontic and BPA-Free
      • 2-pack
      Extra air holes let your baby's skin breathe

      Extra air holes let your baby's skin breathe

      Skin needs to breathe, especially your little one's. Our shield has 6 air holes for extra airflow, designed to reduce skin irritation.

      Designed for natural oral development

      Designed for natural oral development

      Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.

      Made at our award-winning site in the UK

      Made at our award-winning site in the UK

      You can be sure that your little one's comfort is in good hands. This soother was made at our award-winning site in the UK.*

      Security handle for easy removal

      Security handle for easy removal

      Our security handle lets you easily remove your baby's soother at any time. Even little hands can grab it!

      Snap-on cap helps keep your baby's soother clean

      Snap-on cap helps keep your baby's soother clean

      When the soother isn't in use, simply snap on the cap before storing to keep the teat safe and clean.

      Easy to sterilise for extra hygiene

      Easy to sterilise for extra hygiene

      Keeping your little one's Soothies and soothers clean is easy. Simply put them in your steriliser or submerge in boiling water.

      Technical Specifications

      • What is included

        Freeflow soother
        2  pcs

      • Safety

        Safety ring handle
        Yes
        BPA-free
        Yes

      • Hygiene

        Easy to clean
        Yes
        Can be sterilised
        Yes
        Dishwasher safe
        Yes

          Awards

          • No. 1 global soother brand
          • For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use
          • Our range supports mums and babies at every development stage
          • 2014 Manufacturer of the Year

