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  • Glow in the dark BPA-Free
  • Glow in the dark BPA-Free
  • Glow in the dark BPA-Free
  • Glow in the dark BPA-Free

Discontinued

Philips AventNight-Time Soothers

SCF176/20

Glow in the dark BPA-Free
Philips Avent orthodontic, collapsible and symmetrical teats reflect the natural development of your baby's palate, teeth and gums. All Philips Avent soothers are made of silicone and are tasteless and odourless. Colours are subject to change.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Soother with unique glow-in-the-dark handle.

Glow in the dark BPA-Free

  • 0-3m

  • BPA-Free

Orthodontic, symmetrical collapsible teat

Orthodontic, symmetrical collapsible teat

Philips Avent flat, drop-shaped symmetrical teats respect the natural development of your baby's palate, teeth and gums, even if the soother ends up upside down in the mouth.

User-friendly silicone teats

User-friendly silicone teats

The Philips Avent silicone teat is taste-free and odour-free so it's more likely to be accepted by your baby. The silicone is smooth, transparent, easy to clean, and it doesn't get sticky. The teat is strong, long-lasting, and won't become misshapen or discoloured over time.

Snap-on protective cap

Snap-on protective cap

To keep sterilised teats hygienic

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. In a USA consumer test in 2016 with 112 mums, 96% said that the shield causes fewer skin marks and less skin irritation. 

  1. Do not tie soother around child's neck as it presents a strangulation danger.

  2. 9 out of 10 babies accept the Philips Avent soother (tested online with 100 mums, UK 2012)