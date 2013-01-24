Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
SCF169/23
    Help meet your little one's essential soothing needs around the clock with the Philips Avent Classic soother. Available in a range of colours, our orthodontic collapsible teat respects your baby's natural oral development.

      • For essential comfort
      • 0–6m
      • Orthodontic and BPA-Free
      • 2 pack
      9 out of 10 babies accept our soothers*

      9 out of 10 babies accept our soothers*

      Babies know what they like! We asked mums how their little ones respond to Philips Avent teats and 9 out of 10 babies accept our soothers.*

      Designed for natural oral development

      Designed for natural oral development

      Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.

      Made at our award-winning site in the UK

      Made at our award-winning site in the UK

      You can be sure that your little one's comfort is in good hands. This soother was made at our award-winning site in the UK.*

      Security handle for easy removal

      Security handle for easy removal

      Our security handle lets you easily remove your baby's soother at any time. Even little hands can grab it!

      Snap-on cap helps keep your baby's soother clean

      Snap-on cap helps keep your baby's soother clean

      When the soother isn't in use, simply snap on the cap before storing to keep the teat safe and clean.

      Easy to sterilise for extra hygiene

      Easy to sterilise for extra hygiene

      Keeping your little one's Soothies and soothers clean is easy. Simply put them in your steriliser or submerge in boiling water.

      Technical Specifications

      • What is included

        Classic soother
        2  pcs

      • Safety

        Safety ring handle
        Yes
        BPA-free
        Yes

      • Hygiene

        Easy to clean
        Yes
        Can be sterilised
        Yes
        Dishwasher safe
        Yes

          • No. 1 global soother brand
          • For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use
          • Our range supports mums and babies at every development stage
          • Tested online with 100 mums, UK 2012
          • 2014 Manufacturer of the Year

