Discontinued
SCF157/02
2 pcs
Philips Avent breast milk collection shells (no holes) - collect excess breast milk when feeding or using a breast pump.
Ventilated shells (with holes) — protect sore or cracked nipples to help them heal more quickly. Their gentle pressure helps relieve engorgement and the holes allow air to circulate.
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother & child care brands and products in 2023.
This section contains consumer opinions on the product. Philips dissociates itself from the content entered by consumers in this section and consequently any technical information and/or advice on the use of the product included therein are not intended as official Philips information.