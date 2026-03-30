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  • Comfort and protection
  • Comfort and protection
  • Comfort and protection
  • Comfort and protection
  • Comfort and protection
  • Comfort and protection
  • Comfort and protection
  • Comfort and protection

Discontinued

Philips AventComfort Breast Shell Set

SCF157/02

Comfort and protection
The ultra-soft Philips Avent breast shells SCF157/02 are worn inside your bra to protect your nipples from chafing and to collect excess breast milk.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Compatible products
Breast milk storage bags

Breast milk storage bags

SCF603/50

Breast milk storage bags

Breast milk storage bags

SCF603/25

Ultra comfortable breast shells

Comfort and protection

  • 2 pcs

Collect excess breast milk

Philips Avent breast milk collection shells (no holes) - collect excess breast milk when feeding or using a breast pump.

Help ease engorgement

Protect sore nipples

Ventilated shells (with holes) — protect sore or cracked nipples to help them heal more quickly. Their gentle pressure helps relieve engorgement and the holes allow air to circulate.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother & child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. This section contains consumer opinions on the product. Philips dissociates itself from the content entered by consumers in this section and consequently any technical information and/or advice on the use of the product included therein are not intended as official Philips information.