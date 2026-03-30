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  • Our softest soother for your baby's sensitive skin
  • Our softest soother for your baby's sensitive skin
  • Our softest soother for your baby's sensitive skin
  • Our softest soother for your baby's sensitive skin
  • Our softest soother for your baby's sensitive skin
  • Our softest soother for your baby's sensitive skin
  • Our softest soother for your baby's sensitive skin
  • Our softest soother for your baby's sensitive skin
  • Our softest soother for your baby's sensitive skin
  • Our softest soother for your baby's sensitive skin
  • Our softest soother for your baby's sensitive skin
  • Our softest soother for your baby's sensitive skin

Philips Avent ultra softSoother

SCF091/36

Our softest soother for your baby's sensitive skin
Take care of sensitive skin with the Philips Avent ultra soft soother. Our super-soft* and flexible shield follows the curves of your baby's cheeks, leaving fewer skin marks and less skin irritation.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

For fewer skin marks and less skin irritation

Our softest soother for your baby's sensitive skin

  • Ultra soft and flexible

  • Orthodontic and BPA free

  • 4 pack

  • 6-18 M

Soft, flexible shield

Soft, flexible shield

Baby's skin needs extra care. Our shield technology lets this soother follow the natural curves of your baby's face. Your little one will experience fewer skin marks and less irritation on their cheeks.

98% teat acceptance*

98% teat acceptance*

When we asked parents how their little ones respond to our textured, silicone teats, an average of 98% said that their baby accepts the Philips Avent ultra soft and ultra air soothers.

Rounded shield

Rounded shield

Our rounded shield minimises pressure on babies' cheeks for extra gentleness to the skin.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. In a USA consumer test in 2016 with 112 mums, 96% said that the shield causes fewer skin marks and less skin irritation. 

  1. 2016-2017 US consumer tests show an average of 98% teat acceptance of the textured Philips Avent teat used in our ultra air and ultra soft soothers.

  2. For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use.