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  • The softest soother for your baby's sensitive skin
  • The softest soother for your baby's sensitive skin
  • The softest soother for your baby's sensitive skin
  • The softest soother for your baby's sensitive skin
  • The softest soother for your baby's sensitive skin
  • The softest soother for your baby's sensitive skin
  • The softest soother for your baby's sensitive skin
  • The softest soother for your baby's sensitive skin
  • The softest soother for your baby's sensitive skin
  • The softest soother for your baby's sensitive skin
  • The softest soother for your baby's sensitive skin
  • The softest soother for your baby's sensitive skin

Philips Aventultra soft soother

SCF091/03

The softest soother for your baby's sensitive skin
Take care of sensitive skin with the Philips Avent ultra soft soother. Our super soft*, flexible shield follows the curves of your baby's cheeks, leaving fewer marks and less irritation for more comfortable soothing.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Flexible shield for a comfortable fit

The softest soother for your baby's sensitive skin

  • ultra soft and flexible

  • 0–6m

  • Orthodontic and BPA-Free

  • 2 pack

Soft, flexible shield

Soft, flexible shield

Baby's skin needs extra care. Our shield technology lets this soother follow the natural curves of your baby's face. Your little one will experience fewer skin marks and less irritation on their cheeks.

98% teat acceptance*

98% teat acceptance*

When we asked parents how their little ones respond to our textured, silicone teats, an average of 98% said that their baby accepts the Philips Avent ultra soft and ultra air soothers.

Rounded shield

Rounded shield

Our rounded shield minimises pressure on babies' cheeks for extra gentleness to the skin.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. In a USA consumer test in 2016 with 112 mums, 96% said that the shield causes fewer skin marks and less skin irritation. 

  1. Developed with healthcare professionals and mums

  2. 2016-2017 US consumer tests show an average of 98% teat acceptance of the textured Philips Avent teat used in our ultra air and ultra soft soothers

  3. For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use

  4. No. 1 global soother brand

  5. Our range supports mums and babies at every development stage

  6. 85% of mums surveyed perceive this soother feels softer than eight comparable models of other leading brands, independent research, USA, Feb 2017