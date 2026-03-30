SCF091/03
ultra soft and flexible
0–6m
Orthodontic and BPA-Free
2 pack
Baby's skin needs extra care. Our shield technology lets this soother follow the natural curves of your baby's face. Your little one will experience fewer skin marks and less irritation on their cheeks.
When we asked parents how their little ones respond to our textured, silicone teats, an average of 98% said that their baby accepts the Philips Avent ultra soft and ultra air soothers.
Our rounded shield minimises pressure on babies' cheeks for extra gentleness to the skin.
In a USA consumer test in 2016 with 112 mums, 96% said that the shield causes fewer skin marks and less skin irritation.
Developed with healthcare professionals and mums
2016-2017 US consumer tests show an average of 98% teat acceptance of the textured Philips Avent teat used in our ultra air and ultra soft soothers
For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use
No. 1 global soother brand
Our range supports mums and babies at every development stage
85% of mums surveyed perceive this soother feels softer than eight comparable models of other leading brands, independent research, USA, Feb 2017