SCF087/08
Lets your baby's skin breathe
BPA-Free
2 pack, 80% plant-based*
0–6m
Holes in the shield ventilate your baby's skin, keeping it drier for ultimate soothing comfort.
Our orthodontic teats are designed using soft silicone to support natural mouth muscle movements to help lower the risk of malocclusion. The narrow neck teat is designed to reduce pressure between the tongue and palate. Philips Avent ultra Soothers are independently accredited by the Oral Health Foundation. Made from 100% food-grade silicone, they are more durable and long-lasting than rubber (latex) teats and are free from BPA, BPS, phthalate, PVC and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons.
Our textured silicone teats are designed to mimic the feel of mum's breast. When we asked parents how their little ones respond to them, an average of 98% said their babies accept Philips Avent ultra soft soothers.
In a USA consumer test in 2016 with 112 mums, 96% said that the shield causes fewer skin marks and less skin irritation.
Hard plastic parts excluding silicone soother (mass balance approach).
Based on the results of US consumer test (2023, n=201).
2023 US consumer test confirms 98% teat acceptance of the textured Philips Avent teat used in our ultra soft soothers (n=201).
Compared to traditional sterilisation methods (boiling) for soothers.
For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use.