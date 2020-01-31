Search terms

  • A light, breathable soother A light, breathable soother A light, breathable soother

    Philips Avent ultra air soother

    SCF085/14

    A light, breathable soother

    Soothe your baby with a soother that lets its skin breathe. The Philips Avent ultra air has extra-large holes to keep skin dry. Its lightweight shield is designed for maximum air flow. Available in various colours and designs.

    See all benefits

    Philips Avent ultra air soother

    Similar products

    See all Soothers

    A light, breathable soother

    Extra-large air holes let your baby's skin breathe

    • Lets your baby's skin breathe
    • 0–6m
    • Orthodontic and BPA-Free
    • 2 pack
    Lets baby's skin breathe

    Lets baby's skin breathe

    Extra-large airholes ventilate your baby's skin, keeping it dryer while soothing.

    Loved by babies worldwide*

    Loved by babies worldwide*

    When we asked mothers how their little ones respond to our textured silicone teats, an average of 98% said that their baby accepts the Philips Avent ultra soft and ultra air soothers.

    Nipple made of 100% food-grade silicone

    Nipple made of 100% food-grade silicone

    We consciously chose silicone material for our ultra soft and ultra air teats since it's a safe and inert material, widely used in medical applications, and free from hazardous chemicals, endocrine active substances (e.g. BPA) and allergens.

    Natural oral development

    Natural oral development

    Our orthodontic, symmetrical soft silicone nipples are designed for natural oral development.

    Sterilise in 3 minutes for convenient sterilisation

    Sterilise in 3 minutes for convenient sterilisation

    The travel case that comes with our ultra soft and ultra air soothers doubles as a steriliser. All you need to do is add some water and pop it in the microwave. Then rest easy that it's clean for the next use.

    Designed and produced in the Netherlands

    Designed and produced in the Netherlands

    Our ultra soft and ultra air soothers are designed and produced in the Netherlands.

    Technical Specifications

    • What is included

      ultra air soother
      2  pcs
    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    • 2016–2017 US consumer tests show an average of 98% teat acceptance of the textured Philips Avent teat used in our 0–6 m and 6–18 m ultra air and ultra soft soothers.
    • For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use
    • No. 1 global soother brand
    Register

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Discover

    MyPhilips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Exclusive offers, just for you.

    Sign up to enjoy:

    Early access to promotions

    Exclusive member days and offers

    News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

    *
    I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
    What does this mean?
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.