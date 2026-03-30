SCF075/04
Designed for newborns
Orthodontic and BPA-free
2 pack
0-2m
Our newborn soother is designed to fit the mouths and faces of very little ones. It's super small and lightweight, making it their ideal first soother and fulfilling their natural suckling needs from day one.
When we asked parents how their little ones respond to our textured silicone teats, an average of 98% said that their baby accepts Philips Avent ultra soothers.
Our orthodontic, symmetrical, soft silicone teats are designed for natural oral development.
In a USA consumer test in 2016 with 112 mums, 96% said that the shield causes fewer skin marks and less skin irritation.
The 2023 US consumer test confirms the 98% teat acceptance of the textured Philips Avent teat used in our ultra soothers (n=201).
For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use