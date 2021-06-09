ProductsSupport

Sign up for exclusive offers

All series

  • Making the invisible visible for total reassurance
  • Making the invisible visible for total reassurance
  • Making the invisible visible for total reassurance
  • Making the invisible visible for total reassurance
  • Making the invisible visible for total reassurance
  • Making the invisible visible for total reassurance
  • Making the invisible visible for total reassurance

Philips Avent Premium Connected Baby MonitorConnected

SCD974/26

  • Making the invisible visible for total reassurance
  • Making the invisible visible for total reassurance
  • Making the invisible visible for total reassurance
  • Making the invisible visible for total reassurance
  • Making the invisible visible for total reassurance
  • Making the invisible visible for total reassurance
  • Making the invisible visible for total reassurance
Making the invisible visible for total reassurance
Meet the Philips Avent Premium Connected Monitor. Instantly see your baby's sleep status and breathing rate with SenseIQ; keep an eye on your baby on the 5” Parent Unit or Baby Monitor+ app, and interpret cues with cry translation.
See all benefits

SenseIQ wearable-free sleep and breathing tracking

Making the invisible visible for total reassurance

  • Sleep and breathing tracking

  • Parent Unit works without Wi-Fi

  • Cry detection and translation

  • Connect anywhere via the app

  • Full HD video monitor

Wearable-free sleep and breathing tracking

Wearable-free sleep and breathing tracking

Instantly see your baby's sleep status and breathing rate without the need for an extra accessory. Our wearable-free tracking technology analyses millions of pixels per second to spot even the tiniest of motions. It then translates data into sleep status and breathing rate updates. More reassurance for you and more comfort for your baby.

Ultra-clear vision, day and night, with or without Wi-Fi

Ultra-clear vision, day and night, with or without Wi-Fi

Our Parent Unit with 5" HD screen helps you keep an eye on your little one at home and go about your day. Move easily between indoors and outdoors thanks to a generous 400 m range* and a stable connection that works with or without Wi-Fi. See clear video day and night and real-time sleep status updates. Everything you need to rest easy.

Protects your family's privacy

Protects your family's privacy

Know that your connection is completely private thanks to our Secure Connect System. It uses multiple encrypted links between the Baby Unit, Parent Unit and app, so all of the data and imagery are protected.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Sign up for exclusive offers

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Sign up for exclusive offers
Disclaimers

  1. Philips Avent Premium Connected Baby Monitor is not a medical device. Philips Avent Baby Monitor+ app is not a medical app.   

  2. Up to 400 metres outdoors and 50 metres indoors.

  3. 3 months' free usage period starts after activation. Cry Translation is offered by Zoundream™. Terms and conditions apply.

  4. In Eco mode after a full charge.