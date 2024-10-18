SCD971/26
Making the invisible visible for total reassurance
Meet the Philips Avent Premium Connected Monitor. Instantly see your baby's sleep status and breathing rate with SenseIQ; keep an eye on your baby on the 5” Parent Unit or Baby Monitor+ app, and interpret cues with cry translation.See all benefits
Instantly see your baby's sleep status and breathing rate without the need for an extra accessory. Our wearable-free tracking technology analyses millions of pixels per second to spot even the tiniest of motions. It then translates data into sleep status and breathing rate updates. More reassurance for you and more comfort for your baby.
Our Parent Unit with 5" HD screen helps you keep an eye on your little one at home and go about your day. Move easily between indoors and outdoors thanks to a generous 400 m range* and a stable connection that works with or without Wi-Fi. See clear video day and night and real-time sleep status updates. Everything you need to rest easy.
Know that your connection is completely private thanks to our Secure Connect System. It uses multiple encrypted links between the Baby Unit, Parent Unit and app, so all of the data and imagery are protected.
Want to know if your baby is tired, gassy, hungry, uncomfortable or irritated? Our monitor detects and translates cries using a scientifically proven algorithm. You'll receive free in-app access for the first 3 months**, which means there's extra help on hand during the rollercoaster newborn stage.
At home or away, our Baby Monitor+ app is an instant connection to your baby's bedroom and a window into their wellbeing. Watch them on HD video, check their sleep status and breathing rate, and get help interpreting cries.
Enjoy an ultra-clear view of your baby day and night thanks to the full HD camera on our Baby Unit with night vision. Whether you're at work or thinking about them at midnight, you'll always be able see the tiniest of wriggles.
Our Baby Unit attaches securely to the cot or the wall with just one mount. We've designed it especially with safety in mind: keeping cables away and the Baby Unit firmly in place, all while ensuring that you get the best performance from our video-based sleep and breathing tracking.
Our premium monitor automatically logs every sleep, generating insights and helping you better understand sleep states and wake windows. With historical sleep stats from the past 30 days visualised in handy graphs, you'll also be in the know about sleep regressions and other changes to your baby's sleep schedule.
Comfort your little one with tranquil tracks, natural soothing sounds or white noise. From garden birdsong to classic lullabies and even your own voice recordings, our monitor has all the sounds you need to gently lull your baby into slumber.
Our Baby Unit comes with a built-in nightlight and room thermometer to make sure that the room looks and feels just right. It's easy to control the nightlight with the Parent Unit or app. And if the room becomes too warm or cold, you'll receive personalised notifications.
Use your voice to soothe your little one while listening to them at the same time. Our talk back feature makes it easy to comfort your baby without entering the room.
Our rechargeable Parent unit has up to 12 hours of runtime*** so keeping an eye on your little one can easily fit into your routine. Day and night.
