    Philips Avent Premium Connected Baby Monitor Connected

    SCD971/26

    Making the invisible visible for total reassurance

    Meet the Philips Avent Premium Connected Monitor. Instantly see your baby's sleep status and breathing rate with SenseIQ; keep an eye on your baby on the 5” Parent Unit or Baby Monitor+ app, and interpret cues with cry translation.

    SenseIQ wearable-free sleep and breathing tracking

    • Sleep and breathing tracking
    • Parent Unit works without Wi-Fi
    • Cry detection and translation
    • Connect anywhere via the app
    • Full HD video monitor
    Wearable-free sleep and breathing tracking

    Wearable-free sleep and breathing tracking

    Instantly see your baby's sleep status and breathing rate without the need for an extra accessory. Our wearable-free tracking technology analyses millions of pixels per second to spot even the tiniest of motions. It then translates data into sleep status and breathing rate updates. More reassurance for you and more comfort for your baby.

    Ultra-clear vision, day and night, with or without Wi-Fi

    Ultra-clear vision, day and night, with or without Wi-Fi

    Our Parent Unit with 5" HD screen helps you keep an eye on your little one at home and go about your day. Move easily between indoors and outdoors thanks to a generous 400 m range* and a stable connection that works with or without Wi-Fi. See clear video day and night and real-time sleep status updates. Everything you need to rest easy.

    Protects your family's privacy

    Protects your family's privacy

    Know that your connection is completely private thanks to our Secure Connect System. It uses multiple encrypted links between the Baby Unit, Parent Unit and app, so all of the data and imagery are protected.

    Helps you interpret your baby's cries

    Helps you interpret your baby's cries

    Want to know if your baby is tired, gassy, hungry, uncomfortable or irritated? Our monitor detects and translates cries using a scientifically proven algorithm. You'll receive free in-app access for the first 3 months**, which means there's extra help on hand during the rollercoaster newborn stage.

    Monitor and feel reassured from anywhere

    Monitor and feel reassured from anywhere

    At home or away, our Baby Monitor+ app is an instant connection to your baby's bedroom and a window into their wellbeing. Watch them on HD video, check their sleep status and breathing rate, and get help interpreting cries.

    See every wiggle, hear every giggle

    See every wiggle, hear every giggle

    Enjoy an ultra-clear view of your baby day and night thanks to the full HD camera on our Baby Unit with night vision. Whether you're at work or thinking about them at midnight, you'll always be able see the tiniest of wriggles.

    Monitor safely from the cot or the wall

    Monitor safely from the cot or the wall

    Our Baby Unit attaches securely to the cot or the wall with just one mount. We've designed it especially with safety in mind: keeping cables away and the Baby Unit firmly in place, all while ensuring that you get the best performance from our video-based sleep and breathing tracking.

    Understand your baby's sleep schedule

    Understand your baby's sleep schedule

    Our premium monitor automatically logs every sleep, generating insights and helping you better understand sleep states and wake windows. With historical sleep stats from the past 30 days visualised in handy graphs, you'll also be in the know about sleep regressions and other changes to your baby's sleep schedule.

    Comfort with lullabies, white noise and soothing tracks

    Comfort with lullabies, white noise and soothing tracks

    Comfort your little one with tranquil tracks, natural soothing sounds or white noise. From garden birdsong to classic lullabies and even your own voice recordings, our monitor has all the sounds you need to gently lull your baby into slumber.

    Create the ideal atmosphere for sleep

    Create the ideal atmosphere for sleep

    Our Baby Unit comes with a built-in nightlight and room thermometer to make sure that the room looks and feels just right. It's easy to control the nightlight with the Parent Unit or app. And if the room becomes too warm or cold, you'll receive personalised notifications.

    Speak and listen to your baby at the same time

    Speak and listen to your baby at the same time

    Use your voice to soothe your little one while listening to them at the same time. Our talk back feature makes it easy to comfort your baby without entering the room.

    Monitor without recharging for up to 12 hours***

    Monitor without recharging for up to 12 hours***

    Our rechargeable Parent unit has up to 12 hours of runtime*** so keeping an eye on your little one can easily fit into your routine. Day and night.

    Technical Specifications

    • Features

      Connection modes
      Direct link (peer-to-peer) and Wi-Fi
      Mobile connectivity range
      Unlimited, requires Internet connection
      Range parent unit / baby unit
      Up to 400 metres outdoors and 50 metres indoors
      Baby unit camera resolution
      Full HD 1080p
      Parent unit screen size
      5" colour LCD
      Parent unit resolution
      1280*720
      Night vision
      Yes, automatic
      Zoom
      Yes, digital zoom and pan
      Room thermometer
      Yes, incl. alert
      Night light
      Yes, incl. timer
      Talk back
      Yes, Talk Back (speak and listen at the same time)
      Record personalised sounds
      Yes, via app
      Phone application (app)
      Philips Avent Baby Monitor+
      Operating systems (app)
      iOS 11 and higher, and Android 6 and higher
      Lullabies, soothing sounds and white noise
      • Yes, incl. timer
      • 5 lullabies
      • 5 soothing sounds
      • 5 white noise sounds
      Breathing tracking
      Yes, on the parent unit and via the app
      Sleep tracking
      Yes, on the parent unit and via the app
      Cry Translation
      Yes, on the parent unit and via the app
      Automated sleep diary
      Yes

    • Convenience

      Video mode
      Yes
      Audio only mode
      Yes
      Eco mode
      Yes, energy saving mode
      Privacy mode
      Yes, connection only via parent unit and baby unit
      Background monitoring (app only)
      Yes, hear your baby while phone is locked or using other apps
      Alerts
      Yes, low battery; lost connection; temperature; sound; motion detection
      Wall mountable
      Yes
      Mount
      Yes, 2-in-1 wall and cot mountable

    • Power / Transmission

      Baby unit power source
      Mains only
      Parent unit power source
      Battery and mains
      Parent unit operating time on battery
      12 hrs in Eco mode
      Power supply
      • 5 V 1 A AC/DC Adapter
      • Input 100–240 V/50–60 Hz
      Frequency band
      2.4 GHz

    • What is included

      Baby Unit
      1 pcs
      Parent Unit
      1 pcs
      Mount
      1 pcs
      Pouch
      1 pcs

    • Software Support

      Software updates
      Philips offers relevant software updates for a period of 2 years after the date of purchase.
      Cry Translation
      • 3 months' free usage period starts after activation
      • Cry Translation is offered by Zoundream™. Terms and conditions apply

    • Philips Avent Premium Connected Baby Monitor is not a medical device. Philips Avent Baby Monitor+ app is not a medical app.
    • *Up to 400 metres outdoors and 50 metres indoors.
    • **3 months' free usage period starts after activation. Cry Translation is offered by Zoundream™. Terms and conditions apply.
    • ***In Eco mode after a full charge.
