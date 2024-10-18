Search terms

    Connected Connected Baby Monitor

    SCD953/26

    Keep an eye on your baby securely and from anywhere with the Philips Avent Connected Baby Monitor. Our Secure Connect System keeps you linked to your little one throughout your home. And with the Baby Monitor+ app you can check in from anywhere.

    Connected Connected Baby Monitor

    An eye on your baby, at home and away

    • Full HD camera
    • Parent unit with 12 hr run time
    • Secure Connect System
    • Connect via app: Baby Monitor+
    Designed to always keep you connected to baby

    Our very own Secure Connect System uses multiple, encrypted links from baby unit to the parent unit and app. For a reassuringly robust and private connection.

    Instant connection between PU and BU

    Start monitoring straight out of the box with the monitor's pre-connected parent unit and baby unit. Easily set up Wi-Fi and pair the Baby Monitor+ app when it suits you best.

    Built-in room thermometer

    With high and low temperature alerts the integrated room thermometer helps you keep your little one snug as a bug. Just the right amount of cosy for a perfect rest.

    Full HD camera with night vision and digital zoom

    See and hear your little one at home and away with the Philips Avent Baby Monitor+ app. Using Wi-Fi or mobile Internet you can monitor and soothe from anywhere.

    See every wiggle, hear every giggle

    The baby unit uses a full HD camera with night vision and digital zoom, bringing clear pictures of your little one's room day and night.

    Up to 400 metres of range at home, unlimited range beyond

    Stay confidently connected with the parent unit giving up to 400 metres of range* around your home. And the Baby Monitor+ app using mobile Internet or Wi-Fi to provide unlimited range anywhere else.

    Up to 12 hours of cordless monitoring with the parent unit

    The rechargeable parent unit offers up to 12 hours of battery life** and a 4.3 inch colour display. So, you can easily monitor all day long and well into your evening before plugging it in.

    Peaceful nap times with soothing ambient nightlight

    Give your little one's room a comforting glow with the baby unit's integrated ambient nightlight. Turn it on and off or adjust its glow from the parent unit and the Baby Monitor+ app.

    Speak and listen to your little one at the same time

    No more walkie-talkies! Our baby monitor only uses true talk back, so with the push of a button, you and your baby can hear each other sing, soothe or giggle without interruption.

    Sounds to settle and soothe

    Choose between 15 soothing tracks from garden birdsong and night-time nature, to lullabies including Rock-a-Bye Baby. And record your own to play back on demand. After all, what is better than the sound of a parent's voice?

    Technical Specifications

    • Features

      Connection modes
      Direct link (peer-to-peer) and Wi-Fi
      Mobile connectivity range
      Unlimited, requires Internet connection
      Range parent unit / baby unit
      Up to 400 metres outdoors and 50 metres indoors
      Baby unit camera resolution
      Full HD 1080p
      Parent unit screen size
      4.3 inch colour LCD
      Parent unit resolution
      480x272
      Night vision
      Yes, automatic
      Zoom
      Yes, digital zoom and pan
      Room thermometer
      Yes, incl. alert
      Night light
      Yes, incl. timer
      Talk back
      Yes, Talk Back (speak and listen at the same time)
      Lullabies, soothing sounds and white noise
      Yes, incl. timer
      Record personalised sounds
      Yes, via app
      Phone application (app)
      Philips Avent Baby Monitor+
      Operating systems (app)
      iOS 11 and higher, and Android 6 and higher

    • Convenience

      Video mode
      Yes
      Audio only mode
      Yes
      Eco mode
      Yes, energy saving mode
      Privacy mode
      Yes, connection only via parent unit and baby unit
      Background monitoring (app only)
      Yes, hear your baby while phone is locked or using other apps
      Alerts
      Yes, low battery; lost connection; temperature; sound; motion detection
      Wall mountable
      Yes

    • Power / Transmission

      Baby unit power source
      Mains only
      Parent unit power source
      Battery and mains
      Parent unit operating time on battery
      12 hrs in Eco mode
      Power supply
      • 5 V 1 A AC/DC Adapter
      • Input 100–240 V/50–60 Hz
      Frequency band
      2.4 GHz

    • Software Support

      Software updates
      Philips offers relevant software updates for a period of 2 years after the date of purchase.

    • Up to 400 metres outdoors and 50 metres indoors
    • *In Eco mode after a full charge
