      Encourages baby's first sounds and words

      Replays pre-recorded soothing sounds for babies

      Each button triggers a friendly sound, inviting your baby to reach for buttons and develop his hand-eye co-ordination.

      Your baby hears your voice while falling asleep

      Give your baby the pleasure and reassurance of hearing your voice or enjoying a familiar bedtime story as he or she falls gently to sleep.

      Records and replays your baby's voice

      Your baby's voice activates the Magic Mirror, and a few seconds later it is played back. Allowing babies to hear their own voice while they see their face encourages them to experiment with sound and speech.

      Unbreakable mirror uses flexible plastic instead of glass

      Even when thrown on the ground or slammed against a wall, there's no danger of this mirror ever breaking because it's made of flexible plastic.

      Complies with all relevant toy and safety standards

      The products that comply with the toy standard have been thoroughly tested to ensure they meet these norms and are totally safe.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Complies with
        EU and USA Toy regulation

      • Audio playback

        Automatic playback
        Yes

      • Audio recording

        Automatic recording
        Yes
        Pre-recorded sounds
        Yes
        Recording time
        up to 6  s

      • Convenience

        Automatic shut-off
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        Battery
        User manual
        Yes

      • Power

        Battery type
        AA
        Number of batteries
        3
        Operating time on battery
        10  hour(s)
        Removable/replaceable
        Yes

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions (W x D x H)
        24 x 7.5 x 28.5  mm

      • Logistic data

        EAN F-box
        Yes

