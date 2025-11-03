ProductsSupport

Philips Avent Video Baby Monitor

Advanced

SCD881/05

The Philips Avent SCD881 enables you to maintain a secure and private connection with your baby at all times. Hear your baby with perfect sound quality and also see your baby in crystal clear vision (2.8" LCD; 7.2 cm), day or night.
Unique handset pairing for a private, secure connection to your baby with a 2.4 GHz wireless connection technology for minimal interference.

See your baby, day and night, with crystal clear infra-red night vision that automatically switches on in the dark. Enjoy your baby sleeping with the high resolution, extra large 2.8" colour screen. With 2 x digital zoom and pan for extra reassurance so you can see everything your baby is up to.

Hear every tiny giggle, gurgle and hiccup with perfect clarity. Not only see but also hear your baby any time with high-quality, crystal-clear sound.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Disclaimers

    1. The operating range of the baby monitor varies depending on the surroundings and factors that cause interference.

    2. When using the ECO mode.