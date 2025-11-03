Philips Avent Video Baby Monitor

All series
SCD881/05
Private and secure
2.8" colour screen, 2 x zoom
Lullabies and talkback
Unique handset pairing for a private, secure connection to your baby with a 2.4 GHz wireless connection technology for minimal interference.
See your baby, day and night, with crystal clear infra-red night vision that automatically switches on in the dark. Enjoy your baby sleeping with the high resolution, extra large 2.8" colour screen. With 2 x digital zoom and pan for extra reassurance so you can see everything your baby is up to.
Hear every tiny giggle, gurgle and hiccup with perfect clarity. Not only see but also hear your baby any time with high-quality, crystal-clear sound.
The operating range of the baby monitor varies depending on the surroundings and factors that cause interference.
When using the ECO mode.