Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Address recorder

SCD605/00
  • Help your child Help your child Help your child
    -{discount-value}

    Address recorder

    SCD605/00

    Help your child

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Address recorder

    Help your child

    Help your child

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Address recorder

    Help your child

    Similar products

    See all unmapped

      Help your child

      find her/his way back to you

      Record child’s name and your phone number or address

      If your child has wandered off and needs help to find you, it's reassuring to know that he or she has vital contact information at the touch of a button.

      Recessed, one-touch 'Address' replay button

      Digital voice recording provides a quick, secure and easy way to record the essential contact details that may save valuable time if you should ever inadvertently lose sight of your child.

      Attach to clothes or bag to make sure it's always with you

      To make sure it is always with you but out of the way.

      Ensures your child cannot record over your message

      Requiring a sharp pencil to be inserted into a small hole to activate recording, it's virtually impossible for your child to erase, change or record over your digital message of essential contact information.

      Complies with all relevant toy and safety standards

      The products that comply with the toy standard have been thoroughly tested to ensure they meet these norms and are totally safe.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Complies with
        EU and USA Toy regulation

      • Audio recording

        Recording time
        up to 20  s

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        Battery
        User manual
        Yes

      • Power

        Battery type
        GP76A
        Number of batteries
        4
        Operating time on battery
        50  hour(s)
        Removable/replaceable
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.