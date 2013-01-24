Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Philips Avent

DECT Baby Monitor

SCD525/00
Avent
Avent
    Our Philips Avent SCD525/00 DECT Baby Monitor makes you feel close to your baby, even when you are not in the same room. Switching on the ECO mode, you can be friendlier to the environment, while not losing that vital connection. See all benefits

    Our Philips Avent SCD525/00 DECT Baby Monitor makes you feel close to your baby, even when you are not in the same room. Switching on the ECO mode, you can be friendlier to the environment, while not losing that vital connection. See all benefits

      The most reliable connection to your baby

      Sound and temperature monitoring

      • Added support
      • Temperature alert
      Range up to 330 metres*

      Range up to 330 metres*

      Indoor range up to 50 metres* Outdoor range up to 330 metres* * The operating range of the baby monitor varies depending on the surroundings and factors that cause interference.

      Stay connected with talk back

      Stay connected with talk back

      Sometimes all your baby needs is the soothing sound of your voice. With one click of this essential feature you can connect with your baby from anywhere around the home

      Monitor the temperature in the baby's room

      Monitor the temperature in the baby's room

      The temperature sensor with customised alert allows you to monitor the climate in your baby's room. Your baby can't regulate its body temperature as well as you can and a slight change in temperature can make your baby restless. A customised temperature sensor will immediately alert you, through the digital display on the parent unit, if the climate in your baby's room changes.

      DECT technology guarantees zero interference and 100% privacy

      DECT technology guarantees zero interference and 100% privacy

      DECT technology guarantees zero interference from any other transmitting products like other baby monitors, cordless phones and mobile phones. Data encryption provides a secure and private connection, so you can be sure that you are the only one that can hear your baby.

      Always know that you are connected

      Always know that you are connected

      The parent unit of the Philips Avent baby monitor will alert when the power is low or if you are out of range.

      5 LED lights to signal sound

      5 LED lights to signal sound

      Lights are activated to indicate the level of sound in your baby's room, even when the Parent Unit is muted.

      Reassurance with crystal clear sound

      Hear every tiny giggle, gurgle and hiccup with perfect clarity. DECT technology provides high quality, crystal clear sound so you can hear your baby any time.

      Energy-saving ECO max

      Switch on ECO max to reduce transmission power in the baby's room. In ECO max mode, the units only connect when the baby makes a sound.

      Choose the best sound level for your surroundings

      Enables you to adjust the sound and volume levels, so you can hear every giggle, gurgle and hiccup

      Docking station to recharge your parent unit

      A docking station enables you to conveniently recharge your parent unit.

      Comforting nightlight and lullabies to calm your little one

      Helping your restless baby to drift to sleep with a gentle lullaby and a warm tranquil glow from the night light.

      Superior operating time

      The small, rechargeable parent unit will give you the freedom of cordless roaming for up to 24 hours before recharging is required.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Operating time on battery
        18  hour(s)
        Power supply
        220-240 V
        Charging time
        10  hrs
        Power supply
        120 V (US)

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Frequency band
        DECT
        Automatic channel selection
        Yes

      • Convenience

        Battery low indication
        Yes
        Volume control
        Yes
        Auto out-of-range warning
        Yes
        Sound-level lights
        Yes
        Battery charging indication
        Yes
        Sensitivity control
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Operating temperature range
        10-40  °C
        Storage temperature range
        10-40  °C

      • Logistic data

        F-box dimensions (W x H x D)
        220 x 156 x 94  mm

      • Development stages

        Stages
        • Pregnancy
        • 0–6 months

      • Features

        DECT Technology
        Yes
        Smart ECO mode
        Yes
        ECO Max
        Yes
        Battery low indication
        Yes
        Linked and in range indication
        Yes
        Sound activation light
        5 x
        Volume control
        Yes
        Sound sensitivity control
        Yes
        Comforting nightlight
        Yes
        Talk back function
        Yes
        Soothing lullabies
        Yes
        LCD Screen
        Yes
        Temperature sensor
        Yes
        Charging station
        Yes
        Indoor range up to
        50 metres
        Outdoor range up to
        330 metres

