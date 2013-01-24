Search terms
The most reliable connection to your baby
Our Philips Avent SCD525/00 DECT Baby Monitor makes you feel close to your baby, even when you are not in the same room. Switching on the ECO mode, you can be friendlier to the environment, while not losing that vital connection. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The most reliable connection to your baby
Our Philips Avent SCD525/00 DECT Baby Monitor makes you feel close to your baby, even when you are not in the same room. Switching on the ECO mode, you can be friendlier to the environment, while not losing that vital connection. See all benefits
Indoor range up to 50 metres* Outdoor range up to 330 metres* * The operating range of the baby monitor varies depending on the surroundings and factors that cause interference.
Sometimes all your baby needs is the soothing sound of your voice. With one click of this essential feature you can connect with your baby from anywhere around the home
The temperature sensor with customised alert allows you to monitor the climate in your baby's room. Your baby can't regulate its body temperature as well as you can and a slight change in temperature can make your baby restless. A customised temperature sensor will immediately alert you, through the digital display on the parent unit, if the climate in your baby's room changes.
DECT technology guarantees zero interference from any other transmitting products like other baby monitors, cordless phones and mobile phones. Data encryption provides a secure and private connection, so you can be sure that you are the only one that can hear your baby.
The parent unit of the Philips Avent baby monitor will alert when the power is low or if you are out of range.
Lights are activated to indicate the level of sound in your baby's room, even when the Parent Unit is muted.
Hear every tiny giggle, gurgle and hiccup with perfect clarity. DECT technology provides high quality, crystal clear sound so you can hear your baby any time.
Switch on ECO max to reduce transmission power in the baby's room. In ECO max mode, the units only connect when the baby makes a sound.
Enables you to adjust the sound and volume levels, so you can hear every giggle, gurgle and hiccup
A docking station enables you to conveniently recharge your parent unit.
Helping your restless baby to drift to sleep with a gentle lullaby and a warm tranquil glow from the night light.
The small, rechargeable parent unit will give you the freedom of cordless roaming for up to 24 hours before recharging is required.
Power
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Convenience
Technical specifications
Logistic data
Development stages
Features