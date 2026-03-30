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  • Right temperature, complete comfort
  • Right temperature, complete comfort
  • Right temperature, complete comfort
  • Right temperature, complete comfort
  • Right temperature, complete comfort
  • Right temperature, complete comfort

Discontinued

Philips AventDECT Baby Monitor

SCD520/00

Right temperature, complete comfort
Enjoy complete peace of mind with the new Philips Avent range of DECT Baby Monitors. You can relax, safe in the knowledge your baby's happy even when you are out of the room.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Zero interference guaranteed with DECT technology

Right temperature, complete comfort

  • Temperature alert

DECT technology guarantees zero interference

DECT technology guarantees zero interference

DECT technology guarantees zero interference from any other transmitting product like other baby monitors, cordless phones and mobile phones. Data encryption provides a secure and private connection, so you can be sure that you are the only one that can hear your baby

Reassurance with crystal clear sound

Reassurance with crystal clear sound

Hear every tiny giggle, gurgle and hiccup with perfect clarity. DECT technology provides high quality, crystal clear sound so you can hear your baby anytime

Extra long range for total mobility

Extra long range for total mobility

With a range of 330 m, belt clip and neck cord so you can be fully mobile in and around the home

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. This product is available in the US and Canada with Fahrenheit settings only.