Discontinued
SCD520/00
Temperature alert
DECT technology guarantees zero interference from any other transmitting product like other baby monitors, cordless phones and mobile phones. Data encryption provides a secure and private connection, so you can be sure that you are the only one that can hear your baby
Hear every tiny giggle, gurgle and hiccup with perfect clarity. DECT technology provides high quality, crystal clear sound so you can hear your baby anytime
With a range of 330 m, belt clip and neck cord so you can be fully mobile in and around the home
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
This product is available in the US and Canada with Fahrenheit settings only.