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  • Reassurance with crystal clear sound
  • Reassurance with crystal clear sound
  • Reassurance with crystal clear sound
  • Reassurance with crystal clear sound
  • Reassurance with crystal clear sound
  • Reassurance with crystal clear sound
  • Reassurance with crystal clear sound
  • Reassurance with crystal clear sound
  • Reassurance with crystal clear sound
  • Reassurance with crystal clear sound
  • Reassurance with crystal clear sound
  • Reassurance with crystal clear sound
  • Reassurance with crystal clear sound
  • Reassurance with crystal clear sound
  • Reassurance with crystal clear sound
  • Reassurance with crystal clear sound

Discontinued

Philips AventDECT Baby Monitor

SCD510/00

Reassurance with crystal clear sound
Enjoy complete peace of mind with the new Philips Avent SCD510/00 DECT Baby Monitor. You can relax, safe in the knowledge your baby's happy even when you are out of the room.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Zero interference guaranteed with DECT technology

Reassurance with crystal clear sound

  • Crystal clear

DECT technology guarantees zero interference

DECT technology guarantees zero interference

DECT technology guarantees zero interference from any other transmitting product like other baby monitors, cordless phones and mobile phones. Data encryption provides a secure and private connection, so you can be sure that you are the only one that can hear your baby

Reassurance with crystal clear sound

Reassurance with crystal clear sound

Hear every tiny giggle, gurgle and hiccup with perfect clarity. DECT technology provides high quality, crystal clear sound so you can hear your baby anytime

Up to 24 hour operation time before recharge

Up to 24 hour operation time before recharge

The small, rechargeable parent unit will give you the freedom of cordless roaming for up to 24 hours before re-charging is required

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 