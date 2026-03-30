Discontinued
SCD510/00
Crystal clear
DECT technology guarantees zero interference from any other transmitting product like other baby monitors, cordless phones and mobile phones. Data encryption provides a secure and private connection, so you can be sure that you are the only one that can hear your baby
Hear every tiny giggle, gurgle and hiccup with perfect clarity. DECT technology provides high quality, crystal clear sound so you can hear your baby anytime
The small, rechargeable parent unit will give you the freedom of cordless roaming for up to 24 hours before re-charging is required
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.