    Philips Avent DECT Baby Monitor

    SCD498/00

    Guaranteed zero interference

    This digital technology provides a secure, private connection, because you want to be the only one listening to your baby. Automatically chooses an unused channel and switches if it detects another device using the same channel.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Avent DECT Baby Monitor

    With DECT digital technology

    With DECT digital technology

    Guarantees zero interference from any other device

    Guarantees zero interference from any other device

    Guarantees zero interference from any other device (other baby monitors, cordless phones and mobile phones). Provides a secure and private connection using data encryption. You will be the only one who can hear your baby and you will only hear your own baby.

    Indicates a continuous connection between the two units

    Indicates a continuous connection between the two units

    Indicates a continuous connection between the baby and the parent unit with visible and audible link indicators.

    Rechargeable parent unit for minimum 24 hours of monitoring

    Rechargeable parent unit for minimum 24 hours of monitoring

    The rechargeable parent unit gives you a minimum of 24 hours of cordless monitoring with a range of up to 300 m (900 feet).

    Small, mobile parent unit to freely roam around the house

    Small, mobile parent unit to freely roam around the house

    Allows you to freely roam around the house due to the small size, but still hear when your baby needs you.

    Uses lights to indicate if the baby makes a noise

    Uses lights to indicate if the baby makes a noise, even with volume off.

    Travel pouch for easy storage

    Travel pouch for easy storage while travelling.

    Belt clip and neck cord for hands-free convenience

    The belt clip and neck cord provide hands-free convenience and mobility: clip the parent unit to your belt or wear it around your neck.

    300-m range ensures secure reception in and around the house

    With a range of up to 300 m you are assured of a secure reception in and around the house.

    Comforts the baby in the dark with soothing stars

    Nightlight with soothing stars to comfort your baby.

    Allows you to talk to the baby

    Allows you to hear the baby and talk to the baby.

    Technical Specifications

    • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

      Automatic channel selection
      Yes
      Frequency band
      DECT
      Number of channels
      120

    • Convenience

      Auto out-of-range warning
      Yes
      Power on indication
      Yes
      Battery low indication
      Yes
      Battery charging indication
      Yes
      Night light
      Yes
      Volume control
      Yes
      Sound-level lights
      Yes
      System check
      • Battery check light
      • System check alarm
      • System check light

    • Accessories

      Belt clip
      Yes
      Batteries
      2 x AAA NiMH rechargeable
      Charger
      Charging base for parent unit
      AC/DC adapter
      2 x 9 VDC, 300 mA
      DFU/user manual
      • Dutch
      • English
      • Finnish
      • French
      • German
      • Greek
      • Italian
      • Portuguese
      • Spanish
      • Swedish
      • Norwegian
      • Danish
      Quick start guide
      Yes

    • Power

      Operating time on battery
      24  hour(s)
      Power supply
      230–240  V
      Rechargeable
      Yes
      Charging time
      8  hour(s)

    • Technical specifications

      Operating temperature range
      0–40  °C
      Storage temperature range
      -20–+60  °C

    • Logistic data

      EAN F-box
      Yes
      F-box dimensions (W x H x D)
      305 x 187 x 135  mm

    • Development stages

      Stage
      • 0–6 months
      • 6–12 months

