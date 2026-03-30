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Philips Avent Avent TravelBag
Discontinued
SCD149/60
Black
The microfibre is lightweight and easy to clean.
Insulated bottle carrier to keep 2 Avent Bottles of pre-boiled hot water warm or cold ready mixed formula/breast milk cool for several hours
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