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  • Stylish, elegant weekend bag
  • Stylish, elegant weekend bag
  • Stylish, elegant weekend bag
  • Stylish, elegant weekend bag
  • Stylish, elegant weekend bag
  • Stylish, elegant weekend bag

Discontinued

Philips AventAvent TravelBag

SCD149/60

Stylish, elegant weekend bag
For weekends away, sleepovers with grandparents or as a carry-on for air travel, this roomy Avent travel bag comes complete with all you need.
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Baby travel bag for longer trips

Stylish, elegant weekend bag

  • Black

Lightweight, wipe-clean microfibre

Lightweight, wipe-clean microfibre

The microfibre is lightweight and easy to clean.

Full-size, removable baby changing mat

Insulated bottle carrier

Insulated bottle carrier

Insulated bottle carrier to keep 2 Avent Bottles of pre-boiled hot water warm or cold ready mixed formula/breast milk cool for several hours

Technical specifications

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