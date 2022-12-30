Search terms

Avent urban bag

SCD148/60
Avent
    The Philips Avent Urban bag SCD148/60 has two stylish front flaps to change the look of the bag with the seasons or your wardrobe and has all the features of an Avent Baby Bag.

      Simply swap the front flap to change the design

      Ensures bottles stay warm or cool

      For storage of cold expressed breast milk/formula or pre-boiled hot water for up to 4 hours.

      Lightweight, wipe-clean microfibre

      The microfibre is lightweight and easy to clean.

      Choice of two zip-on flaps offers two looks in one

      Detachable pocket for personal items

      Wide adjustable shoulder strap

      The Philips Avent Urban bag has a wide adjustable shoulder strap for optimum carrying comfort

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        China
      • Development stages

        • 6–12 months
        • 0–6 months

      • What is included

      • Design

        Comes in various colours

