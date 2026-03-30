ProductsSupport

Sign up for exclusive offers

All series

  • One bag, two looks
  • One bag, two looks
  • One bag, two looks
  • One bag, two looks
  • One bag, two looks
  • One bag, two looks
  • One bag, two looks
  • One bag, two looks
  • One bag, two looks
  • One bag, two looks
  • One bag, two looks
  • One bag, two looks

Discontinued

Philips AventAvent urban bag

SCD148/60

One bag, two looks
The Philips Avent Urban bag SCD148/60 has two stylish front flaps to change the look of the bag with the seasons or your wardrobe and has all the features of an Avent Baby Bag.
See all benefits

Simply swap the front flap to change the design

One bag, two looks

  • Black

Ensures bottles stay warm or cool

Ensures bottles stay warm or cool

For storage of cold expressed breast milk/formula or pre-boiled hot water for up to 4 hours.

Choice of two zip-on flaps offers two looks in one

Choice of two zip-on flaps offers two looks in one

Lightweight, wipe-clean microfibre

Lightweight, wipe-clean microfibre

The microfibre is lightweight and easy to clean.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.