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  • Exfoliation brush head for all skin types
  • Exfoliation brush head for all skin types
  • Exfoliation brush head for all skin types
  • Exfoliation brush head for all skin types
  • Exfoliation brush head for all skin types
  • Exfoliation brush head for all skin types
  • Exfoliation brush head for all skin types
  • Exfoliation brush head for all skin types

Discontinued

VisaPureExfoliating Cleansing Brush

SC5992/10

Exfoliation brush head for all skin types
The Exfoliation brush head gently removes dull and dead skin cells. Unique combination of shorter and longer bristles provides deeper cleaning.
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For clean and soft skin

Exfoliation brush head for all skin types

  • Gently exfoliates the skin

  • For weekly use

  • Replace every 6 months

  • Easy to replace

Exfoliation brush for all skin types

Specially designed bristle shape: the shorter bristles gently exfoliate while the longer ones wipe away the dead skin cells.

Increases the absorption of your favourite skincare products

Increases the absorption of your favourite skincare products

Cleansing with VisaPure means that you remove more make-up residue and dull and dead skin cells. Thanks to the deep cleansing effect, your favourite skincare products such as creams, serums and essences are better absorbed by the skin.

Unique composition of face cleansing brush bristles

All VisaPure brushes have unique 5-in-1 bristle technology. Each bristle is polished twice and silky-soft ends ensure a smooth glide. VisaPure bristles are extra long for absolute skin comfort. To ensure efficacy, VisaPure bristles are up to 3 x smaller than your pores and the dense brush reaches more pores in one treatment to give a soft, luxurious feel whilst cleansing. The bristle material is specially selected to be water resistant.

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