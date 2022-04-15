Sign up for exclusive offers
All series
VisaPure Sensitive Skin Cleansing Brush
Discontinued
Support
SC5991/10
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
User manual
All (4)
Can I use my Philips VisaPure Facial Cleanser in the shower?
There is an amber light flashing on my Philips VisaPure
Can I share brush heads?
When should I replace my Philips VisaPure brush?
My Philips VisaPure is not charging
My Philips VisaPure is not working
The brush of my Philips VisaPure Facial Cleanser is damaged
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you