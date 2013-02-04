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Clean, soft and radiant skin
Philips VisaPure Essential brings a new face-cleansing technology that will take your daily skin care routine to the next level with no extra effort. A gentle way to leave your skin clean, soft and radiant.
DualMotion Technology
Cleansing
1 cleansing brush head
1 intensity setting
Philips VisaPure Essential brings a new technology that will take your daily cleansing routine to the next level without extra effort. A gentle way of leaving your skin clean, soft and radiant.
The brush rotates and vibrates. The vertical pulsating movement gently breaks up surface impurities including dirt, dead skin cells and make-up residue. The rotating movement sweeps the impurities away, leaving the skin more deeply cleansed. The coordinated movements of the bristles give you a thorough and comfortable cleansing experience.
The face can be divided in different zones. The intelligent skinzone timer lets you know through a short pause when it's time to move to the next skin zone. The device automatically stops after a full face program. The Cleansing program lasts 1 minute.
10 x more effective than cleansing by hand but just as gentle. Compared with manual make-up removal.