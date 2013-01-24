Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Lumea Prestige

IPL - Hair removal device

SC2009/00
1 Awards
  • Feel continuously hair free* Feel continuously hair free* Feel continuously hair free*
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause

    Lumea Prestige IPL - Hair removal device

    SC2009/00
    1 Awards

    Feel continuously hair free*

    Philips Lumea Prestige is the most effective cordless IPL solution and works wonders to prevent the reappearance of hair on face and body. Gentle pulses of light, applied regularly, keep skin silky-smooth every day. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Lumea Prestige IPL - Hair removal device

    Feel continuously hair free*

    Philips Lumea Prestige is the most effective cordless IPL solution and works wonders to prevent the reappearance of hair on face and body. Gentle pulses of light, applied regularly, keep skin silky-smooth every day. See all benefits

    Feel continuously hair free*

    Philips Lumea Prestige is the most effective cordless IPL solution and works wonders to prevent the reappearance of hair on face and body. Gentle pulses of light, applied regularly, keep skin silky-smooth every day. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Lumea Prestige IPL - Hair removal device

    Feel continuously hair free*

    Philips Lumea Prestige is the most effective cordless IPL solution and works wonders to prevent the reappearance of hair on face and body. Gentle pulses of light, applied regularly, keep skin silky-smooth every day. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all ipl

      Feel continuously hair free*

      • For use on body, face, bikini
      • 15 minutes to treat lower legs
      • 250,000 lamp flashes
      • Cordless design
      Adapted for safe and effective use in your own home

      Adapted for safe and effective use in your own home

      Philips Lumea uses an innovative light-based technology called IPL (Intense Pulsed Light), derived from the technology used in professional beauty salons. Philips has adapted this technology for safe and effective use in the comfort of your own home. Philips worked closely with leading dermatologists to develop our breakthrough hair removal system. For more than 10 years we carried out extensive consumer research with more than 2000 volunteers.

      Enjoy smooth skin every day

      Enjoy smooth skin every day

      Philips Lumea applies gentle pulses of light to the hair root. As a consequence, the amount of hair your body grows gradually decreases. Repeating the treatment leaves your skin beautifully hair free and touchably smooth.

      Effortlessly effective

      Effortlessly effective

      Our clinical studies have shown significant hair reduction in as little as four fortnightly treatments resulting in smooth hair free skin. To maintain these results, simply repeat the treatment when needed. Time between treatments may vary based on your individual hair regrowth. - To enlarge this picture, please click on the image in the image gallery on the top of this page

      Suitable for a wide variety of hair and skin types

      Suitable for a wide variety of hair and skin types

      Philips Lumea works effectively on (naturally) dark blonde, brown and black hairs. As with other light-based treatments, Philips Lumea is NOT effective on red, light-blonde or white/grey hair. Philips Lumea is also NOT suitable for very dark skin.

      Safe and effective even on sensitive areas

      Safe and effective even on sensitive areas

      Use with confidence to remove hair on face (upper lip, chin and sideburns) and body parts including legs, underarm, bikini area, belly and arms.

      Large treatment window for fast application

      Large treatment window for fast application

      Big treatment window for fast application on large areas like legs.

      Facial attachment for safe facial treatment

      Facial attachment for safe facial treatment

      The facial attachment has its own specially designed integrated light filter for safe and convenient use on the upper lip, chin and sideburns. It can also be used on other sensitive areas on the body, eg underarms and other hard-to-reach areas.

      Attachment for specialised treatment of bikini area hair

      Attachment for specialised treatment of bikini area hair

      Bikini area attachment for effective treatment of bikini hair. Hair in this area tends to be typically stronger and thicker than leg hair.

      Gentle treatment

      Gentle treatment

      Gentle to your skin.

      Cordless convenience

      Cordless convenience

      Lumea’s unique cordless design is perfect for treating the areas you want, when you want.

      No replacement parts, no hidden costs

      No replacement parts, no hidden costs

      Philips Lumea is a complete solution that comes ready to work right out of the box. More importantly, it does not require any replacement lamps or gels.

      Five adjustable light energy settings

      Five adjustable light energy settings

      Philips Lumea has five adjustable light energy settings to ensure gentle but effective treatment. Used correctly, Philips Lumea's IPL treatment is safe and gentle to use even on sensitive skin and sensitive body areas.

      Lumea Prestige comes in a luxurious pouch

      Philips Lumea Prestige has a luxurious pouch for easy storage.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        High performance lamp
        Delivers <gt/> 250,000 flashes

      • Application areas

        Body areas
        • Arms
        • Legs
        • Belly
        • Bikini
        • Armpits
        Face areas
        • Chin
        • Sideburns
        • Upper lip

      • Attachments

        Body attachment (4cm2)
        For use below the neckline
        Bikini area attachment (2cm2)
        Special treatment bikini hair
        Facial attachment (2cm2)
        For safe application on face

      • Items included

        Instructions for use
        User manual
        Charger
        Multi voltage charger
        Storage
        Luxurious pouch
        Accessory
        Cleaning cloth

      • Power

        Charging time
        100 min
        Running time
        Minimum 370 flashes
        Voltage
        100-240 V

      • Safety and adjustable settings

        Integrated UV filter
        Protects skin from UV light
        5 light energy settings
        Adjustable to your skin type
        Integrated safety system
        Prevent unintentional flashing

      • Service

        Warranty
        2 years global warranty

      • Application time

        Lower leg
        8 min
        Armpit
        1 min
        Bikini line
        1 min
        Face areas
        1 min

      • Application mode

        Slide and Flash
        For convenient application
        Corded / cordless use
        Cordless
        Stamp and Flash
        For treatment on curvy areas

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          • when following the treatment schedule

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.