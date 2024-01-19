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Lumea IPL Advanced IPL Hair removal device
Discontinued
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SC1999/00
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Can I use Philips Lumea if I am pregnant or breastfeeding?
What are the differences between the Philips Lumea attachments?
Why is my Philips Lumea attachment missing a glass?
Why is there an air bubble on the glass of my Philips Lumea?
Are there side effects when using Philips Lumea?
Lumea IPLCleaning cloth
Lumea IPLPower adapter
My skin feels uncomfortable or painful with my Philips Lumea
My Philips Lumea is not flashing
I do not get expected results with my Philips Lumea
The battery of my Philips Lumea runs out very quickly
My Philips Lumea gives off a burning smell during treatment
The lights on my Philips Lumea are blinking
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